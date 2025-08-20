Altcoin Season May Come In September, Says Coinbase and Pantera

By: Coinstats
2025/08/20 10:50
RealLink
REAL$0.05114+0.15%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.732-2.91%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,550.31-1.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10025+0.03%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006749+2.27%
MAY
MAY$0.04813-3.93%

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and crypto asset manager Pantera Capital have predicted that an altcoin season could begin as early as September.

They analyzed that market conditions are now supporting a broader token rally.

Altcoins’ Contribution to Market Growth Worth Monitoring

In a report published on Tuesday, Pantera Capital noted that altcoins have started outperforming Bitcoin in the recent crypto price surge cycle. This suggests a shift from the recent Bitcoin-centric rally structure.

Recently, Bitcoin has gone through two distinct rally cycles. Bitcoin spot ETFs triggered the surge from late 2023 to early 2024, and Trump’s policies fueled Bitcoin’s rise from June to December 2024. Altcoins were left out of both rallies, but now the tide is turning, according to the asset manager firm.

BTC/USD Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Pantera Capital emphasized the need to monitor altcoins’ contribution to market growth closely. During the 2015-2018 bull cycle, altcoins contributed approximately 66% of the growth. In the 2018-2021 cycle, their contribution was 55%.

Their contribution to the current bull cycle has been 35%. Historical cycle statistics suggest that an additional 20% growth is possible.

A typical phenomenon that precedes a full-blown crypto bull run is a decrease in Bitcoin’s dominance. Coinbase pointed out that Bitcoin’s market share has dropped from 65% in May to below 58% in August. Over the same period, the total market capitalization of altcoins has surged by more than 50% since July, reaching $1.4 trillion.

They explained that individual investor interest has recently shifted toward altcoins. The increase in Google searches for “altcoins” confirms this, reaching levels not seen since January 2018.

They added that legislative acts in the US, like the GENIUS and CLARITY bills, are strengthening momentum. Ethereum, in particular, is benefiting from an increase in real-world asset inflows and institutional interest.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ETHShanghai 2025 Launches in October: Expanding Ethereum and Shaping an Open Future

ETHShanghai 2025 Launches in October: Expanding Ethereum and Shaping an Open Future

As one of China's most influential annual Ethereum events, the highly anticipated ETHShanghai is returning. Now in its fourth year, ETHShanghai will feature a new theme, "Scaling Ethereum, Shaping the
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13785+0.15%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000796+9.04%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707+1.14%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 11:02
Share
CITIC Construction Investment: Continue to be optimistic about the development of the stablecoin industry

CITIC Construction Investment: Continue to be optimistic about the development of the stablecoin industry

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi, CITIC Construction Investment pointed out that the global stablecoin policy and industry continue to exert efforts, and the industrial ecology continues
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0884+19.94%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:34
Share
Wyoming Launches Pioneering State-Issued Stablecoin on Multiple Blockchains

Wyoming Launches Pioneering State-Issued Stablecoin on Multiple Blockchains

Wyoming launched the first state-issued stablecoin, FRNT, accessible on seven blockchains. FRNT is fully backed by US Dollars and treasury bills, ensuring secure transactions. Continue Reading:Wyoming Launches Pioneering State-Issued Stablecoin on Multiple Blockchains The post Wyoming Launches Pioneering State-Issued Stablecoin on Multiple Blockchains appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 10:42
Share

Trending News

More

ETHShanghai 2025 Launches in October: Expanding Ethereum and Shaping an Open Future

CITIC Construction Investment: Continue to be optimistic about the development of the stablecoin industry

Wyoming Launches Pioneering State-Issued Stablecoin on Multiple Blockchains

Altcoins, memecoins join crypto market rally as BTC reclaims $105k

The Puffer domain name issue has been resolved and full service will be restored soon