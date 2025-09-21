The post Altcoin Surge: 79 Cryptos Outperform Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Altcoin Season Index records 79 altcoins outperforming Bitcoin in 90 days. Continuous momentum since last month. Market impact sparks renewed trading energy. The Altcoin Season Index reached 79 on September 21, maintaining its “alt season” status for four consecutive days as 79 top cryptocurrencies outperform Bitcoin, according to Coinmarketcap data. This highlights a shift towards altcoins, with significant market activity in ETH and PENDLE, as crypto leaders call for regulatory engagement to foster market stability. 79 Altcoins Surpass Bitcoin: Shifting Market Dynamics Altcoin momentum remains strong, with 79 cryptocurrencies exceeding Bitcoin in performance. This continues to hold investors’ attention, indicating a potential shift in market sentiment. Notably, this surge follows a high of 87 set last December. Immediate implications emerge, as capital reallocations have been observed across various platforms. Significant stakings and withdrawals, especially in ETH, signify active market participation. Whales and major players continue to engage in dynamic financial maneuvers involving ETH and Pendle. “We urge our Republican colleagues to allow for bipartisan drafting of legislation concerning the cryptocurrency market structure currently moving through Congress.” – BlockBeats Ethereum’s Surge as Altcoin Season Evolves Did you know? The Altcoin Season Index’s consistent growth since last month emphasizes a significant expansion in altcoins’ market dominance, reminiscent of the notable highs witnessed last December. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at approximately $4,479.83 with a market capitalization of $540.73 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The coin dominates 13.36% of the market with a circulating supply of over 120.70 million. ETH’s price has increased by 0.31% over the last 24 hours and surged 20.09% in the past 60 days, despite a 39.19% dip in trading volume. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:05 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts anticipate that the sustained dominance of altcoins may prompt further investment diversification.… The post Altcoin Surge: 79 Cryptos Outperform Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Altcoin Season Index records 79 altcoins outperforming Bitcoin in 90 days. Continuous momentum since last month. Market impact sparks renewed trading energy. The Altcoin Season Index reached 79 on September 21, maintaining its “alt season” status for four consecutive days as 79 top cryptocurrencies outperform Bitcoin, according to Coinmarketcap data. This highlights a shift towards altcoins, with significant market activity in ETH and PENDLE, as crypto leaders call for regulatory engagement to foster market stability. 79 Altcoins Surpass Bitcoin: Shifting Market Dynamics Altcoin momentum remains strong, with 79 cryptocurrencies exceeding Bitcoin in performance. This continues to hold investors’ attention, indicating a potential shift in market sentiment. Notably, this surge follows a high of 87 set last December. Immediate implications emerge, as capital reallocations have been observed across various platforms. Significant stakings and withdrawals, especially in ETH, signify active market participation. Whales and major players continue to engage in dynamic financial maneuvers involving ETH and Pendle. “We urge our Republican colleagues to allow for bipartisan drafting of legislation concerning the cryptocurrency market structure currently moving through Congress.” – BlockBeats Ethereum’s Surge as Altcoin Season Evolves Did you know? The Altcoin Season Index’s consistent growth since last month emphasizes a significant expansion in altcoins’ market dominance, reminiscent of the notable highs witnessed last December. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at approximately $4,479.83 with a market capitalization of $540.73 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The coin dominates 13.36% of the market with a circulating supply of over 120.70 million. ETH’s price has increased by 0.31% over the last 24 hours and surged 20.09% in the past 60 days, despite a 39.19% dip in trading volume. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:05 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts anticipate that the sustained dominance of altcoins may prompt further investment diversification.…

Altcoin Surge: 79 Cryptos Outperform Bitcoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 12:12
Key Points:
  • Altcoin Season Index records 79 altcoins outperforming Bitcoin in 90 days.
  • Continuous momentum since last month.
  • Market impact sparks renewed trading energy.

The Altcoin Season Index reached 79 on September 21, maintaining its “alt season” status for four consecutive days as 79 top cryptocurrencies outperform Bitcoin, according to Coinmarketcap data.

This highlights a shift towards altcoins, with significant market activity in ETH and PENDLE, as crypto leaders call for regulatory engagement to foster market stability.

79 Altcoins Surpass Bitcoin: Shifting Market Dynamics

Altcoin momentum remains strong, with 79 cryptocurrencies exceeding Bitcoin in performance. This continues to hold investors’ attention, indicating a potential shift in market sentiment. Notably, this surge follows a high of 87 set last December.

Immediate implications emerge, as capital reallocations have been observed across various platforms. Significant stakings and withdrawals, especially in ETH, signify active market participation. Whales and major players continue to engage in dynamic financial maneuvers involving ETH and Pendle.

Ethereum’s Surge as Altcoin Season Evolves

Did you know? The Altcoin Season Index’s consistent growth since last month emphasizes a significant expansion in altcoins’ market dominance, reminiscent of the notable highs witnessed last December.

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at approximately $4,479.83 with a market capitalization of $540.73 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The coin dominates 13.36% of the market with a circulating supply of over 120.70 million. ETH’s price has increased by 0.31% over the last 24 hours and surged 20.09% in the past 60 days, despite a 39.19% dip in trading volume.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:05 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts anticipate that the sustained dominance of altcoins may prompt further investment diversification. Involvement from key financial figures, improved regulatory outlooks, and increased capital flow are factors driving the existing market trends. Historical patterns suggest potential ripple effects on DeFi and related ecosystems, echoing past market evolutions.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/altcoin/altcoin-season-outperforming-bitcoin/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
