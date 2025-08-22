Altcoin treasury race: VERB TON acquisition company announces $780M in assets

Public companies continue to diversify into altcoins, but with mixed effects on share prices and mixed reception from investors.

VERB Technology Company, a Toncoin (TON) acquisition company, said it has accumulated about $713 million in TON and $67 million in cash, totaling over $780 million in assets.

The company completed a $558 million private placement in August, sending its share price soaring by more than 200%. A majority of these funds were used to purchase TON, according to Thursday’s announcement.

VERB has set a target to capture 5% of the altcoin’s circulating supply, about 128 million tokens, through issuing corporate debt and equity and staking to earn more rewards.

