Altcoins About to Break Out – The Next Big Crypto Bull Run Is Coming

By: Coindoo
2025/08/28 20:31
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0023-1.32%

He outlined a recurring cycle that appears to be repeating itself once again.

According to him, altcoins typically bottom out in June, followed by a fake upward move during the summer before a correction hits in August. From there, a strong bull phase usually begins, stretching into February or March, with potential gains ranging from 400% to 900%.

He noted that the current setup looks strikingly similar to past cycles, suggesting that the next leg higher could already be forming.

Technical Breakouts Yet to Come

Van de Poppe explained that altcoins are still struggling to break through crucial moving averages, which act as resistance points on the charts. Once these barriers fall, he expects momentum to shift rapidly, creating a wave of buying pressure.

He projects this transition could happen within the next four to six weeks, potentially setting off a powerful market-wide rally.

Price Speculation: How High Could Altcoins Go?

If historical patterns play out, altcoins could deliver extraordinary gains during the upcoming cycle. The analyst believes rallies in the range of 400% to 900% are possible between late 2025 and early 2026.

Some traders are already pointing to undervalued tokens that could outperform once liquidity rotates away from Bitcoin and Ethereum. If Bitcoin maintains its current levels, capital could start flowing into smaller-cap projects, accelerating the next stage of the bull market.

Risks of Another Pullback

Despite the optimism, risks remain. If altcoins fail to break above key technical levels, the expected rally may be delayed or even invalidated. Corrections like the one seen in August often shake out weaker hands before real momentum begins, but prolonged stagnation could dampen investor sentiment.

READ MORE:

EU Races to Scrap Tariffs to Secure Car Deal With Trump

Macro factors also pose a risk, including regulatory developments and potential volatility in Bitcoin, which continues to drive the broader crypto market’s direction.

Investor Outlook

For now, analysts like Van de Poppe argue that patience is critical. Altcoins appear to be nearing a pivotal moment, but confirmation will only come once trendlines are broken and momentum accelerates. If that happens, the final quarter of 2025 could usher in one of the strongest altcoin rallies seen in recent years.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Altcoins About to Break Out – The Next Big Crypto Bull Run Is Coming appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

PANews reported on August 28 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, after the four members of the "Roller Coaster Team" basically lost all their money, only James Wynn and "Rolling Warehouse Brother" are still playing "Ant Warehouse". James Wynn previously shared his Hyperliquid invite link several times during a period of high market interest. 691 people took his lead, earning him $114,000 in commissions. He's currently using the commission funds to open several Ant positions. For example, he currently has $10,000 in his address and has opened a 10x long position on DOGE. After being liquidated the day before yesterday, the "rolling man" used the last $60,000 in his address to continue buying ETH. After two days, his balance has now turned into $90,000.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003579+12.51%
Chainlink
LINK$24.91+2.25%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00708-6.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 20:37
Share
Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

PANews reported on August 28th that Circle has proposed issuing a US dollar stablecoin, rather than a Korean won stablecoin, to South Korea's financial sector. Circle President Heath Tarbert, during a meeting with key executives from the country's four largest financial institutions, stated that "there is no intention to collaborate on a Korean won stablecoin," and introduced Circle's US dollar stablecoin and proposed cooperation. The four major financial institutions believe that Circle's president's visit to South Korea is motivated by the need to secure Circle's token market share. However, some in the South Korean financial community have recently called for swift regulation of offshore stablecoins. The potential for domestic circulation of offshore stablecoins could disrupt the market. This explains why Tarbert's visit to South Korea is being interpreted as a ploy to persuade banks before regulatory measures are implemented.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01329-0.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.16036+0.62%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002852+1.35%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 20:43
Share
Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

PANews reported on August 28 that according to market news, Robinhood US has launched the TON token.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01329-0.22%
TONCOIN
TON$3.192+0.21%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 19:51
Share

Trending News

More

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

AirNet Technology, a publicly listed company, completed a $180 million registered direct offering, with all proceeds paid in digital assets.

Stablecoin startup M0 announced the completion of a $40 million Series B funding round, led by Polychain and Ribbit Capital