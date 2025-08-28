Altcoins About to Break Out

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28
Altcoin Analysis

Michaël van de Poppe, a well-known crypto market analyst, believes the altcoin market may be preparing for a sharp turnaround after months of weak price action.

He outlined a recurring cycle that appears to be repeating itself once again.

According to him, altcoins typically bottom out in June, followed by a fake upward move during the summer before a correction hits in August. From there, a strong bull phase usually begins, stretching into February or March, with potential gains ranging from 400% to 900%.

He noted that the current setup looks strikingly similar to past cycles, suggesting that the next leg higher could already be forming.

Technical Breakouts Yet to Come

Van de Poppe explained that altcoins are still struggling to break through crucial moving averages, which act as resistance points on the charts. Once these barriers fall, he expects momentum to shift rapidly, creating a wave of buying pressure.

He projects this transition could happen within the next four to six weeks, potentially setting off a powerful market-wide rally.

Price Speculation: How High Could Altcoins Go?

If historical patterns play out, altcoins could deliver extraordinary gains during the upcoming cycle. The analyst believes rallies in the range of 400% to 900% are possible between late 2025 and early 2026.

Some traders are already pointing to undervalued tokens that could outperform once liquidity rotates away from Bitcoin and Ethereum. If Bitcoin maintains its current levels, capital could start flowing into smaller-cap projects, accelerating the next stage of the bull market.

Risks of Another Pullback

Despite the optimism, risks remain. If altcoins fail to break above key technical levels, the expected rally may be delayed or even invalidated. Corrections like the one seen in August often shake out weaker hands before real momentum begins, but prolonged stagnation could dampen investor sentiment.

Macro factors also pose a risk, including regulatory developments and potential volatility in Bitcoin, which continues to drive the broader crypto market’s direction.

Investor Outlook

For now, analysts like Van de Poppe argue that patience is critical. Altcoins appear to be nearing a pivotal moment, but confirmation will only come once trendlines are broken and momentum accelerates. If that happens, the final quarter of 2025 could usher in one of the strongest altcoin rallies seen in recent years.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Source: https://coindoo.com/market/altcoins-about-to-break-out-the-next-big-crypto-bull-run-is-coming/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
