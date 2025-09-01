Altcoins Set to Rip After Panic Selling, Analyst Claims

Krüger argued that the level of fear now priced into crypto charts is setting the stage for a rebound.

Capitulation May Signal Opportunity

Krüger noted that widespread liquidations, especially in Bitcoin and Ethereum, have left altcoins stabilizing earlier than expected. That divergence, he said, often signals upcoming strength. “The time to long is when panic sets in, not when the market is celebrating,” he reminded traders.

No Mania This Year

Despite his near-term optimism, Krüger doesn’t expect a euphoric top in 2025. He believes conditions for a true blow-off rally aren’t present, with the exception of possible outsized momentum in Solana due to demand from digital asset treasuries.

Waiting on the Fed

The real driver, he suggested, will be the Federal Reserve’s mid-September meeting. Krüger expects volatility to continue until then, with the market swinging between short and long squeezes. While he sees a 25 bps cut as likely, he doubts it will ignite the kind of mania some are calling for.

Longer-Term Outlook

Krüger still views the current cycle as intact, pushing the expected peak into next year rather than 2025. In his view, the next true wave of explosive growth could only come in 2026, when a reshaped Fed may create the conditions for a major speculative run.

