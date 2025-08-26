Altcoins That Developers Have Focused On the Most in the Last 30 Days Have Been Published – Here’s the List

Cryptocurrency analytics firm Santiment has revealed the projects with the highest developer activity over the past 30 days. The list is based on notable activity on Github.

According to the data, Internet Computer (ICP) ranked first, followed by ChainLink (LINK) and Starknet (STRK).

Here are the top 10 projects and developer activities in order of developer activity:

Internet Computer (ICP) – 369.37 ChainLink (LINK) – 293.5 Starknet (STRK) – 218.37 Sui (SUI) – 195.5 DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) – 195.5 Cardano (ADA) – 182.07 Avalanche (AVAX) – 181.83 DeFiChain (DFI) – 143.67 Stellar (XLM) – 141.07 Ethereum (ETH) – 140.93

However, the increase in developer activity hasn’t been reflected in prices. All of the top 10 projects in the last 24 hours remained in negative territory. Starknet (STRK) fell by -6.23%, DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) by -6.14%, and Avalanche (AVAX) by -5.96%.

In terms of market capitalization, Ethereum (ETH) was the largest project on the list with $554.47 billion, followed by Cardano (ADA) with $31.01 billion and ChainLink (LINK) with $16.59 billion.

*This is not investment advice.

