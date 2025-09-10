Altcoins with the Highest Number of Active Users in the Last Week Revealed – Here’s the List

The projects with the most weekly active users in the cryptocurrency market have been revealed. BNB Chain (BNB) topped the list, followed by prominent projects like Solana, NEAR Protocol, and Tron.

According to the latest data, weekly active user numbers and change rates compared to the previous week are listed as follows:

BNB Chain (BNB) – 17.1 million (+19.1%) NEAR Protocol (NEAR) – 16.1 million (+0.5%) Solana (SOL) – 12.3 million (-16.0%) opBNB – 6.6 million (+26.0%) Tron (TRX) – 6.6 million (+7.1%) Base – 6.6 million (+4.1%) Uniswap (UNI) – 3.1 million (-27.3%) Aptos (APT) – 3.1 million (-24.2%) Bitcoin (BTC) – 2.9 million (-7.5%) Jito (JTO) – 2.7 million (-31.7%) Raydium (RAY) – 2.6 million (-59.6%) Ethereum (ETH) – 2.6 million (-10.0%) Polygon (POL) – 2.2 million (-17.5%) World Mobile Chain (WMTX) – 2.2 million (+4.9%) PancakeSwap (CAKE) – 1.5 million (+10.1%)

BNB Chain’s active user count, exceeding 17 million, is noteworthy, with opBNB (+26%) and PancakeSwap (+10.1%) showing significant growth in the last month. On the other hand, projects like Raydium (-59.6%) and Jito (-31.7%) saw sharp declines.

*This is not investment advice.

