Altseason index hits highest level this year: Here’s what traders think

Altseason indicators surged to 76 this week, marking the highest crypto market levels since December as altcoins outperformed Bitcoin.

Social media hype over crypto altseason is ramping up again this week as altcoin market indicators have reached their highest levels this year.

Both the Blockchain Center and CoinGlass’ altcoin season index show a score of 76 out of 100, while CoinMarketCap’s altseason indicator is slightly lower at 67, though all three show they’re at their highest levels since December.

The Blockchain Center criteria for altseason are if 75% of the top 50 crypto assets have performed better than Bitcoin over the last 90 days.

