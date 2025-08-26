Altseason odds – What next after latest round of crypto liquidations?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 14:09
DAR Open Network
D$0.03178-2.75%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,310.59-1.30%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005311-11.83%
Capverse
CAP$0.06601+0.59%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.095-2.05%

Key Takeaways

Altcoin Open Interest hit $61.7 billion as the Altcoin Season Index hit 61 – Its first test since early 2025. And yet, fading rotational flows raised doubts about whether this breakout signals a lasting altseason or not. 

In less than 72 hours, the crypto market shed nearly $20 billion, with Bitcoin [BTC] alone losing roughly $10 billion and showing that this cycle is still very much “BTC-led.”

Backing this, Bitcoin dominance [BTC.D] slipped to multi-month lows at 57%, while TOTAL2 (ex-BTC cap) fell in tandem. All in all,  rotational flows remained flat, reinforcing a risk-off market.

Altcoin OI surges despite muted flows

Against that backdrop, Altcoin Futures Open Interest (OI) blew up +$9.2 billion on Friday, 22 August, taking the total alt OI (red line) to a fresh all-time high of $61.7 billion. This pointed to rising leverage in alts, despite short-term chop.

Source: Glassnode

Typically, spikes in OI tend to track Bitcoin’s price action.

However, top altcoin OI (beige bars) has steadily climbed from $20 billion in March to $60 billion by late August, adding nearly $40 billion, outperforming BTC’s $30 billion OI growth over the same period.

Put simply, the altcoin market might be overheated. Traders might be front-running an altseason, but with rotational flows muted, could this feed a volatility loop instead?

Altcoin index breaks out, but history urges caution

High leverage across alts amplified the pullback. 

Supporting this, top altcoin Ethereum [ETH] saw a nearly 4% drop in OI over the past 24 hours, aligning with its 3% price decline. All while Bitcoin contained its drop to 2.68%.

Having said that, top altcoins have endured deeper hits, initially triggered by BTC’s correction, but magnified as leverage got flushed out.

This dragged the Altcoin Season Index down to 56 from 61 just a day prior.

Source: Blockchaincenter

History offers a warning

A similar setup back in late Jan-early Feb capped the altseason. 

The index hit 61, but BTC’s 18% monthly drop pushed it down to 20 by the end of Q1. Ethereum fell even harder, hitting a monthly low of $1,440 and other altcoins followed suit.

For now, the market is showing signs of stress: Altcoins remain vulnerable, leverage is getting flushed, and any rebound may be short-lived unless rotational flows pick up, capping the altseason again.

Next: Reading Cardano’s latest signs – Will altcoin breach $1-level in September?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/altseason-odds-where-does-the-market-stand-after-altcoin-ois-latest-ath/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CryptoQuant analyst: Bitcoin's strong support range may be between $100,000 and $107,000

CryptoQuant analyst: Bitcoin's strong support range may be between $100,000 and $107,000

PANews reported on August 26 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. wrote that Bitcoin's recent strong support range is between $100,000 and $107,000, which is the intersection of the actual price of short-term holders and the 200-day simple moving average. If it falls below this range, the market may find deeper support at $92,000 to $93,000, which reflects the cost basis of short-term investors who hold coins for 3 to 6 months and may become the market's second line of defense.
MAY
MAY$0.04387-6.40%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000071+9.23%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000402-3.59%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 14:35
Share
Deciphering the triple Rashomon behind the ACT flash crash, has the exchange’s risk control become a “nuclear button”?

Deciphering the triple Rashomon behind the ACT flash crash, has the exchange’s risk control become a “nuclear button”?

A routine contract rule adjustment by Binance accidentally exposed the most vulnerable pimple in the crypto market.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03887-4.11%
Share
PANews2025/04/02 09:25
Share
TOKEN6900: The $2.6M+ Meme Coin Presale Built on Pure Vibe Ends in Two Days

TOKEN6900: The $2.6M+ Meme Coin Presale Built on Pure Vibe Ends in Two Days

We live in an era where meme coins are rewriting the rules of finance. That’s right – simple, pointless bits of digital currency have the potential to dominate real-world stocks. There’s no real point to a meme coin – and that’s exactly the point! You might be familiar with Dogecoin ($DOGE), the first meme coin […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05779-2.10%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21158-4.43%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003327-15.01%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/08/26 14:24
Share

Trending News

More

CryptoQuant analyst: Bitcoin's strong support range may be between $100,000 and $107,000

Deciphering the triple Rashomon behind the ACT flash crash, has the exchange’s risk control become a “nuclear button”?

TOKEN6900: The $2.6M+ Meme Coin Presale Built on Pure Vibe Ends in Two Days

PeckShield: Hacken was suspected of being attacked, HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time

Ethereum, BNB, MATIC and MAGACOIN Finance — Best Altcoins to Buy Before October Surge