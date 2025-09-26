Altseason or Bitcoin Season? Key Bitcoin Market News 2025 for Traders

Cryptocurrency has reached over $4.1 trillion in market capitalization. While Bitcoin (BTC) has been the leader for over a decade, there are seasons when alternative coins steal the show. Those shifts aren’t just about price charts — they’re also about the change in market sentiment.

Crypto cycles can play out dramatically. In 2017, Bitcoin’s dominance started strong. Then, the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) boom happened. New altcoins started sucking up capital, and Bitcoin’s dominance dropped to 31% by early 2018.

During the 2018 crypto winter, many new ICO projects failed. This caused investors to move back to Bitcoin. By August 2019, BTC dominance went up to 70%. It remained around 50-60% till 2020. In 2021, the decentralized finance (DeFi) summer and the non-fungible token (NFT) craze happened. Ethereum (ETH) saw a significant increase in investor attention. It put Bitcoin’s reign into jeopardy and showed how new narratives can shift capital flow in the crypto world.

Factors like the growing institutional adoption and the approval of Bitcoin’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) solidified Bitcoin’s dominance in 2024 and 2025. The Bitcoin price stands at $115,855 as of September 2025, with lots of new investors still flocking to the coin. A free crypto position size calculator lets you assess the most relevant investment risk of Bitcoin or any other crypto in the market.

What Is Bitcoin Season & How Does It Work?

Bitcoin season is a time when BTC commands the cryptocurrency market. High dominance often means Bitcoin season and capital flowing into BTC. If the dominance and the price are rising, this signals a strong positive sentiment for Bitcoin. It also often points to a Bitcoin bull run.

Falling Bitcoin’s dominance indicates the altcoin season might be starting. Investors feel confident moving capital out of Bitcoin into higher-growth, higher-risk altcoins.

The worst-case scenario is when both the dominance and the price go down. It means money is flowing out of the crypto. It points to a broader market downturn or a bear market.

Altseason Explained: How Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin

Altcoins are cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin. They represent innovation, with each one designed to tackle a specific problem or offer a new feature. Those features include higher speed or a different security model that Bitcoin wasn’t meant to support.

Big game-changer altcoins like Ethereum introduced smart contracts, opening the door to a whole new ecosystem of DeFi apps and NFTs. They showed that it is not just about digital money. There are altcoins for:

Payment systems.

Infrastructure platforms for building new apps.

Tokens for DeFi.

Gaming tokens.

Internet memecoins.

Each one carves out its niche and captures a unique slice of market interest. Understanding this is key to understanding why altseason happens.

Altseason is a period when a significant chunk of altcoins, usually over 75% of the top 50, start to outperform Bitcoin in price growth. It’s a period when smaller fish start to swim faster than the big whale. It tends to happen after Bitcoin has had a big run-up.

Once Bitcoin’s initial powerful surge starts to stabilize, traders look elsewhere. They start to rotate their capital. First, traders take profit from their bitcoins. Then, they deploy it to altcoins in hopes of catching the next wave. It’s a classic crypto market cycle.

People move from the safety of BTC towards the more speculative growth potential of alts. However, altseasons don’t last forever. They can be volatile and short-lived. Timing and a clear strategy are vital if you want to participate successfully.

To help investors time altseason, there are special tools, such as the altcoin index. It’s a crypto market speedometer that is designed to measure altcoins. It shows whether altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin over a specific time, such as the past 90 days.

Top 3 Altcoins to Watch in 2025

There are three altcoins that you should keep an eye on in 2025.

1. Shiba Inu Coin

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a memecoin. It’s a classic example of community-driven crypto. SHIB has extreme volatility, but it also delivered maximum percentage gains in past altseasons.

Right now, the Shiba Inu price is at $0.0000138 per token. The SHIB market cap stands at $8.1 billion, which puts it in 22nd place overall.

2. Trump Coin

The Trump coin is another speculative asset. It taps into the political memecoin trend. The Trump coin is less about technology and more about using political branding for pure speculation. This coin relies on the hype factor.

The Trump coin is priced at $8.7. Market cap is over $1.7 billion. It shows how quickly a narrative can generate perceived value in crypto.

3. Pi Coin

Pi coin is the token from Pi Network. Reliable information and trading data on Pi is harder to find. Its status depends on whether and when its mainnet launches and integrates with major exchanges.

The coin has a large user base. Its value stands at $0.35. Its market cap is $2.9 billion. Although Pi has a high risk due to a lack of data, the community support might make it worth investing.

What to Expect From Altseason in 2025

Altseason shows no signs of slowing down in 2025. Several things are lining up:

10% decline in Bitcoin dominance.

Market cap of altcoins has jumped over 15% since early July 2025.

More investment is flowing into ETH.

These factors point to a broader altcoin season coming. The macro picture indicates the potential for easing. There is a 92% possibility of a Federal Reserve rate cut happening in September 2025. It means cheaper money. Easier financial conditions could unlock more retail capital. Plus, there is a growing institutional interest in ETH, which adds another layer of potential demand.

Control Risk Before You Trade

Altcoin seasons can be exciting. They can be profitable periods in crypto. However, they come with strings attached. Altseasons demand a sharp understanding of market dynamics, dominance shifts, sentiment rotations, and risk management.

As 2025 moves towards the end, users need to be prepared to spot the shifts. Bitcoin’s dominance and altcoin season index can help you navigate them.

The post Altseason or Bitcoin Season? Key Bitcoin Market News 2025 for Traders appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.