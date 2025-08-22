Altseason Things: Ethereum Perps Volume Sets New Record Against Bitcoin

By: NewsBTC
2025/08/22 14:00
Threshold
T$0.01596-0.99%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,203.92-0.57%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005949-5.76%
Capverse
CAP$0.06592+2.39%
XRP
XRP$2.8666-1.52%

Data shows the Ethereum perpetual futures volume dominance has set a new all-time high relative to Bitcoin, a sign of elevated speculative interest in altcoins.

Ethereum Perpetual Futures Volume Dominance Has Hit 67%

According to data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, the Ethereum perpetual futures volume has shot up recently. Below is the chart cited by Glassnode, showing the trend in the perpetual futures volume dominance breakdown between Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Ethereum vs Bitcoin Perps Volume

As displayed in the above graph, Ethereum overtook Bitcoin in perpetual futures volume a while ago, indicating that speculators shifted their attention from BTC to ETH.

The two have only continued to diverge since then, meaning that trader interest in the coin ranked number two by market cap is only going up. Following the latest continuation to the increase, the ETH perpetual futures volume dominance has reached the 67% mark, which is a new all-time high (ATH).

The analytics firm explains,

As such, this pronounced rotation in trading activity can be a sign of growing focus on the altcoin sector among the investors. Glassnode also notes the trend could point to “an acceleration of risk appetite within this market cycle.”

Ethereum’s dominance has also grown in terms of another perpetual futures market indicator: the Open Interest. This metric measures the total amount of contracts related to a given asset that are open on all centralized derivatives exchanges.

Here is a chart that shows how ETH’s dominance of this metric has changed relative to BTC over the past few years:

Bitcoin vs Ethereum OI

As is visible in the above graph, the Ethereum perpetual futures Open Interest dominance has climbed to 43.3% recently. Bitcoin remains dominant with the metric sitting at 56.7%, but compared to earlier in the year, the difference is a lot closer.

In terms of the futures sector as a whole, the combined Open Interest across major altcoins (Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin) set a new ATH of $60.2 billion recently.

Altcoin Open Interest

Though, this high couldn’t last, as the indicator suffered a sharp $2.6 billion drawdown soon after. This drop in the Open Interest of the major altcoins is the tenth largest on record. The report notes,

ETH Price

At the time of writing, Ethereum is floating around $4,200, down almost 7% in the last seven days.

Ethereum Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

The US Justice Department said it will not prosecute developers who build decentralized crypto platforms in good faith without criminal intent.
Threshold
T$0.01597-0.62%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000782-2.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001854-1.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 12:32
Share
Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

introduction In 2025, the digital asset market ushered in a new milestone - Circle successfully landed on the New York Stock Exchange, officially becoming one of the first listed financial
Share
PANews2025/06/21 07:30
Share
The dark tide under the "vintage" effect: Crypto funds usher in the silence before dawn

The dark tide under the "vintage" effect: Crypto funds usher in the silence before dawn

For crypto funds established during the period of massive money printing during the pandemic, they are currently experiencing the painful backlash from the &quot;bad year.&quot;
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006168-0.09%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000829-0.36%
Share
PANews2025/04/27 16:52
Share

Trending News

More

DOJ Won’t Pursue Coders Who Build Decentralized Platforms in Good Faith

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

The dark tide under the "vintage" effect: Crypto funds usher in the silence before dawn

EU Explores Ethereum or Solana for Digital Euro as US Stablecoin Law Raises Pressure: Report

Unlocking MicroStrategy’s Brilliant Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy