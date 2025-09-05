Amanda Anisimova Storms Into US Open Final, Looks To Extend American Success At Majors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Amanda Anisimova of the United States celebrates a point against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images

Two months after getting embarrassed 6-0, 6-0 in the Wimbledon final, Amanda Anisimova is back in a second straight Grand Slam final.

The 23-year-old American No. 8 seed continued her dream run at the US Open with a 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 victory in Arthur Ashe Stadium over four-time major champion and No. 23 Naomi Osaka. The epic clash of concussive tennis lasted 2 hours, 56 minutes and ended at 12:54 a.m. Friday. The once-full stadium had dwindled to less than half by the end.

Anisimova, who was born in Freehold, N.J., will face world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday’s final (4 p.m., ESPN) after Sabalenka took out No. 4 Jessica Pegula in three sets in a rematch of the 2024 final.

Saturday’s final will be a rematch of the Wimbledon semifinal won by Anisimova in three sets. Anisimova holds a 6-3 advantage on Sabalenka.

Anisimova can become the third different American woman to win a major title this year after Madison Keys won the Australian Open and Coco Gauff the French Open.

“When she plays like this, she’s unbeatable,” 18-time Grand Slam champion Chrissie Evert said on the ESPN broadcast.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts against Amanda Anisimova of the United States during their Women’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Getty Images

Anisimova was coming off the match of her life 24 hours earlier when she disposed of No. 2 Iga Swiatek in straight sets in the quarterfinals after getting double-bageled by Swiatek in the Wimbledon final.

“To come back and replicate that is asking for a lot from Amanda,” Evert said.

But after dropping the first set in a tiebreak, Anisimova didn’t go away.

She raised her level and made fewer mistakes while continuing to hit out.

Anisimova earned a break for 3-1 in the decisive third set.

Serving for the match at 5-3, she had double-match point at 40-15 before losing three straight to face a break point.

She fought back and won it with a huge forehand into the corner and then approached Osaka to shake hands.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Amanda Anisimova of the United States returns a shot against Naomi Osaka of Japan during their Women’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Getty Images

Osaka was bidding to become the first mom to win a Grand Slam title since Kim Clijsters won three after giving birth to her daughter Jada in 2008. Clijsters won the US Open in 2009 and 2010 and the Australian Open in 2011 as a mom.

“I’m really inspired by all the moms on tour,” Osaka said ahead of the US Open semifinals. “So I also have this thing of feeling like I’m not doing good enough, or I’m being left behind…I know that Belinda [Bencic] made the semis of Wimbledon [this year]. So I just really felt like I was losing a race in some sort of weird way.”

Like Osaka, Anisimova also took time away from tennis.

Anisimova won the US Open Juniors at 15, defeating Gauff in the final, but was overwhelmed by the daily pressures associated with high-level tennis.

She battled Covid and various injuries and then took a mental health break from the sport in 2023. A year ago, she lost in Wimbledon qualifying.

Now she’s one match fom the title.

“Anisimova is playing the style that can win the US Open,” ESPN’s Mary Joe Fernandez after her quarterfinal win. “She can beat any of the players left because she’s got the weapons.”