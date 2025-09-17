Amanda Knox Opens Up About The Mindset That Helped Her Survive Prison

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 08:24
Sidekick
K$0.1571-3.91%
MemeCore
M$2.43067-1.28%
Threshold
T$0.0167-0.53%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1009+1.81%
KIND
KIND$0.01794-2.86%

Grace Van Patten and Amanda Knox talked throughout the filming of Hulu’s ‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.’

Photo Courtesy of Disney

Amanda Knox’s story has been told over the years in sensational news articles, books, and documentaries. Now, she’s taken control of the narrative in Hulu’s The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, which premiered on August 20 and runs until October 1.

The American college student served four years of a 26-year sentence alongside her Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, after they were wrongfully convicted of the brutal murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Perugia, Italy, on November 1, 2007.

In 2015, both were exonerated by Italy’s Supreme Court. Now, a decade later, Knox is an executive producer of the eight-episode limited series created by K.J. Steinberg (This Is Us) and based on Knox’s New York Times bestseller, Waiting to Be Heard: A Memoir. Also serving as executive producers are Monica Lewinsky and Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale).

L-R: Monica Lewinsky, Grace Van Patten and Amanda Knox.

Photo by Heidi Gutman for Disney

When asked how she survived the trauma of those years fighting against a corrupt Italian legal system, Knox explained that she did a lot of soul searching, held onto her faith, and leaned on her family.

She paused briefly when asked if it was religion or spirituality that pulled her through. “That’s a really big question,” she began, explaining that she wasn’t a spiritual person at the time.

“I’m now a big practitioner of Zen meditation. It’s my spiritual practice, and it’s been very helpful in processing the trauma. In the midst of all of that drama, I didn’t have any kind of religious or spiritual practice. I think the thing that really solidified my survival was the fact that I knew that I was loved. No part of me ever felt like I deserved this horrible thing that was happening to me or that I was alone.”

Throughout the entirety of our Zoom interview, Knox remained incredibly poised; she possesses the wisdom of a person who has been to hell and back, yet when you speak with her, you sense that she doesn’t hold onto any anger or resentment. She was an open book, fully willing to answer any questions with a calm clarity that’s not easily found in a world divided by a right-versus-left political landscape and a society that unfortunately seems unwilling to hear opposing viewpoints, or forgive anyone who doesn’t see the world in the same way.

The truth about Kercher’s murder eventually came out, and Rudy Guede was convicted and received a 30-year prison sentence in October 2008, though that sentence was reduced on appeal before he was released early for good behavior in 2021. Guede will be back in court this fall, facing sexual assault and violence charges from a former girlfriend.

Since her exoneration, Knox has become a respected author of three books, a journalist, activist, and podcaster. She also served as a guiding force for Grace Van Patten, who portrays her in the series.

Grace Van Patten in Hulu’s ‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.’

Photo by Andrea Miconi for Disney

In a separate interview, Van Patten said that she and Knox spoke daily before and during filming. She described Knox as an incredibly forgiving person. I had to ask Knox where this ability comes from, especially towards those who wronged her.

“A lot of people pinpoint that, and it’s funny because I did not set out to forgive anyone. I didn’t have a spiritual path that was telling me that forgiveness is important. And I certainly was not getting any feedback from my family. No one was telling me to forgive them.”

She describes herself as a “deeply curious” person. “I want to understand people, and I have found that in my journey, in my quest to understand the people who harmed me, that the inevitable consequence of curiosity is compassion. If you’re feeling compassion for someone, you inevitably feel compelled to forgive them because they can’t help being the people that they are. When I look at my prosecutor and his history and his context and his bias, all of those things informed us of his decision to do something harmful to me. At the time, he truly believed that he was the hero of his own story, and he was doing the right thing. It’s hard for me to hate someone who is not intentional in the harm.”

Knox wrote letters to her family every single day that she was in prison. “I ended every single letter with a phrase that I learned from an Italian rap song that means, ‘I know that I’m not alone even when I’m alone.’ The reassurance that there is someone out there who knew who I was and who loved me, despite everything, gave me an emotional and psychological safety net to fall back on, even in those moments of deepest despair,” confided Knox. “If I had to credit any one thing to my survival, I’d have to say the unconditional love of my parents, in particular my mom.”

She describes her ability to forgive as instinctual, not purposeful or planned. “It’s a different thing when someone is intentionally vicious and knowingly malicious. I think one thing that my family would push back on me is they would say, ‘Well, how could he not have known?’ He was intentionally blinding himself to the harm that he was causing people, and I feel like even that is ultimately relatable because, in big and small ways, aren’t we all guilty of digging in our heels and becoming defensive and, you know, not doing the right thing because it’s hard? These are all human mistakes. They aren’t the mistakes of a monster. And so, because of that, and because of my deep desire to understand, forgiveness ends up arising, but it certainly was not my intention.”

L-R: Raffaele Sollecito, Amanda Knox, Grace Van Patten, and Giuseppe De Domenico.

Photo by Heidi Gutman for Disney

Knox now helps people in similar circumstances who are accused of doing things they’re innocent of. “I spent an hour this morning talking to somebody who feels attacked, misunderstood, and trapped by a narrative that’s being created around them. A lot of people reach out to me about this kind of issue. The biggest piece of advice that I could give is not to take it personally. I know that sounds crazy because when people go after you, it feels very personal. It felt very personal when I was standing up in front of a courtroom and they were calling me a slut and a psychopath, and they sent me back to prison. It’s very personal. At the same time, it’s not because the idea of you that a person has is a product of their own construction. You are not necessarily responsible at all for other people’s perceptions of you, and very often those perceptions say more about the person who made them up than it does you.”

She doesn’t deny that the opinions of others matter. “One thing I have learned in order not to feel trapped by the narratives that people construct around me is that I try not to fixate on any specific kind of outcome that I’m hoping for. Instead, I try to imagine how any possible outcome is an opportunity for me. Instead of feeling trapped or restricted by what other people think, how am I motivated? How am I propelled forward? And how can I continue to manifest who I am in a very real way, even when, for instance, I’m trapped behind a concrete, steel-barred door and I can’t escape. How do I continue to manifest who I am, given the opportunities that I have within these limitations?”

This mindset, she adds, has helped her. “If you’re grasping at having a different reality than the one that you have, you’re inevitably going to feel frustrated and stymied. But if you can accept your reality, you can become an effective agent. You can actually make choices within the parameters that are available to you, that are still meaningful and true to who you are as a person.”

In closing, we discussed whether she feels she was chosen to go through this experience to help others. “It does feel that way now, doesn’t it?”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/danafeldman/2025/09/16/amanda-knox-opens-up-about-the-mindset-that-helped-her-survive-prison/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Trading: How to Turn a Losing Streak Into a Comeback

Crypto Trading: How to Turn a Losing Streak Into a Comeback

Image Cryptocurrency trading can feel like riding a rocket — thrilling when it soars, terrifying when it plummets. One week you’re catching perfect breakouts; the next, you’re staring at a string of red trades wondering if you’ve lost your touch. Every experienced trader, from hobbyists to full-time professionals, eventually encounters the same humbling experience: a losing&nbsp;streak. A losing streak doesn’t mean you’re a bad trader or that the market is “rigged.” It’s part of the game. But how you handle those drawdowns determines whether you eventually thrive or burn out. This guide explores practical, psychology-backed steps to halt the bleeding, reclaim your edge, and come back stronger. Accept the Reality — Fast The first step toward a comeback is radical acceptance. Many traders waste valuable time denying their situation: “It’s just a temporary dip,” “the next trade will fix it,” or “the market is out to get&nbsp;me.” Acceptance doesn’t mean giving up. It means seeing the numbers for what they are. Log into your exchange or trading journal and face the drawdown. Note your total percentage loss, average loss per trade, and how many consecutive losing trades you’ve taken. Clear, objective data cuts through emotional fog and stops magical thinking. Why it matters: Until you acknowledge the full scope of the problem, you can’t design an effective recovery&nbsp;plan. Hit the Emergency Brake: Stop&nbsp;Trading When you’re emotionally charged, even a solid strategy can fail. Over-trading to “win it back” is one of the fastest ways to blow up an&nbsp;account. Give yourself a mandatory cooling-off period. For some traders that’s 72 hours; others need a week or more. During this&nbsp;break: Delete or hide trading apps from your&nbsp;phone. Turn off price&nbsp;alerts. Avoid Twitter or Telegram pump groups that trigger&nbsp;FOMO. Think of this as triage. You’re stopping the financial hemorrhage and allowing your decision-making brain — your prefrontal cortex — to regain&nbsp;control. Conduct a Full Post-Mortem with Your Trading&nbsp;Journal A losing streak is like a plane crash: it demands a black-box investigation. If you’ve kept a detailed trading journal — entries, exits, screenshots, emotional state — you already own the flight recorder. Dissect each trade. Ask yourself: Did I follow my entry rules or chase&nbsp;price? Was my position size within my risk limit (typically 1–2% of capital)? Did I move or cancel stop-loss orders? What was my mental state — boredom, fear, overconfidence? Patterns emerge quickly. Maybe you performed well until you increased leverage, or maybe you traded outside your prime time zone when tired. Seeing these trends on paper removes guesswork and provides the first blueprint for&nbsp;change. Audit Your Risk Management Framework Most devastating drawdowns start as small mistakes compounded by poor risk control. Now is the time to ask hard questions: Position Sizing: Are you risking a fixed percentage of equity per trade? Professionals rarely exceed&nbsp;1–2%. Leverage: Are you consistently using high leverage that magnifies tiny market moves into account-killing swings? Stop-Loss Discipline: Are stops placed based on chart structure, not gut feeling? Did you repeatedly widen or remove&nbsp;them? Re-establish clear rules. For example: “I risk 1% per trade with a maximum daily loss of 3%. If I hit that, I stop trading for the day.” Commit these to paper and treat them as&nbsp;law. Re-Evaluate Your&nbsp;Edge Markets change character. A breakout strategy that thrived in a 2021 bull run might underperform in a choppy 2025 market. Conduct both back-testing and forward-testing: Back-testing: Apply your strategy to recent six-month data to see if it still shows positive expectancy. Forward-testing: Paper trade in real time to verify performance before risking&nbsp;capital. If results lag, tweak parameters: adjust moving-average lengths, require additional confirmation, or change your timeframe. Sometimes the solution is as simple as switching from 15-minute charts to four-hour ones to filter&nbsp;noise. Strengthen Your Psychological Armor Trading is 80% mindset. A losing streak erodes confidence and fuels self-sabotage. Reinforcing mental resilience is non-negotiable. Mindfulness &amp; Meditation: Even ten minutes a day reduces stress hormones and improves&nbsp;focus. Physical Fitness: Regular exercise boosts mood and sharpens decision-making. Structured Routine: Keep regular sleep patterns and schedule screen-free hours. Books like Trading in the Zone (Mark Douglas) and The Daily Trading Coach (Brett Steenbarger) remain classics because they address the inner game. Consider therapy or performance coaching if emotional swings feel unmanageable. Build a Step-by-Step Comeback&nbsp;Plan When you’re ready to trade again, start small and methodical. Micro Size: Reduce position sizes dramatically or trade on a demo account&nbsp;first. Daily Limits: Pre-define maximum daily loss and profit. Hitting either means you stop for the&nbsp;day. Regular Reviews: End every session with a brief written debrief — what worked, what&nbsp;didn’t. Your goal isn’t to “make it all back fast.” It’s to re-establish consistency and rebuild confidence. Diversify Your Financial Base Trading pressure skyrockets when it’s your only source of income. Diversify to reduce emotional weight: Long-term crypto holdings that you don’t actively&nbsp;trade. Traditional investments — index funds, bonds, dividend&nbsp;stocks. Side hustles or freelance work that create steady cash&nbsp;flow. When rent isn’t riding on today’s BTC move, you can wait patiently for high-probability setups instead of forcing&nbsp;trades. Draw Inspiration from Other Traders’ Comebacks History is filled with traders who bounced&nbsp;back: Jesse Livermore, one of the greatest stock speculators, went broke multiple times before earning fortunes&nbsp;again. Modern crypto traders often share similar stories on podcasts and forums — multi-month slumps followed by disciplined recoveries. Seek out trading communities or a trusted mentor. Honest conversations reveal blind spots and remind you that slumps are common rites of&nbsp;passage. Upgrade Your Education Use downtime to sharpen&nbsp;skills: Take advanced technical analysis or risk-management courses. Study blockchain fundamentals to better understand market narratives. Explore new tools: on-chain analytics, order-flow software, or quantitative methods. Continuous learning turns a painful drawdown into an opportunity for long-term growth. Refine Lifestyle Habits that Affect&nbsp;Trading Your daily habits directly impact decision quality. Evaluate: Nutrition: Consistent energy levels matter when you’re monitoring markets for&nbsp;hours. Sleep: Chronic sleep debt impairs judgment as much as&nbsp;alcohol. Environment: A cluttered or noisy workspace invites distraction. Small lifestyle tweaks often produce outsized trading improvements. Develop a Long-Term Perspective Many losing streaks feel catastrophic only because traders measure success in days or weeks. Zoom&nbsp;out: What does your performance look like over 12–24&nbsp;months? Are you improving year over year, even if a single quarter is negative? Adopting an investor’s mindset — thinking in years — reduces the psychological impact of short-term drawdowns and reinforces patient, process-oriented trading. Recognize the Hidden Gifts of a Losing&nbsp;Streak Though painful, drawdowns provide lessons that winners rarely&nbsp;teach: Humility: Markets are bigger than any single&nbsp;trader. Process Discipline: You learn to value risk control above quick&nbsp;profits. Adaptability: Surviving a slump proves you can pivot and&nbsp;thrive. Many seasoned traders look back at their worst months as the events that forged their professional maturity. Key Takeaways Pause trading immediately to stop emotional spirals. Audit every trade and identify recurring mistakes. Reinforce risk management — tighten position sizing, enforce stops, and reduce leverage. Reassess your edge through back-testing and forward-testing. Fortify psychology with mindfulness, exercise, and structured routines. Return with a written plan and micro-sized trades. Diversify income to relieve pressure and encourage patience. Invest in education and community to keep evolving. Final Thoughts Crypto markets reward preparation and punish impulsivity. A losing streak is not the end of your trading career; it’s a crucial checkpoint. By accepting reality, stepping back, analyzing your data, and strengthening both strategy and mindset, you can transform a painful drawdown into a springboard for lasting&nbsp;success. The comeback begins not with a lucky trade but with a deliberate decision to learn and&nbsp;adapt. Liked this story? Hit follow and join me for more firsthand lessons from the wild world of&nbsp;crypto. Crypto Trading: How to Turn a Losing Streak Into a Comeback was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Share
Medium2025/09/17 16:01
Share
Americans add $16B in consumer credit, total reaches $5.06T

Americans add $16B in consumer credit, total reaches $5.06T

U.S. consumer credit rose by $16 billion in July, reaching $5.06 trillion—third-highest ever.
Union
U$0.013943-19.11%
Everscale
EVER$0.01743-3.22%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02753-1.92%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 16:25
Share
Why Pi Network Team Is Betting High on Token2049 As Community Seeks Answers

Why Pi Network Team Is Betting High on Token2049 As Community Seeks Answers

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01714-0.72%
Pi Network
PI$0.35565+0.48%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003427+12.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 15:25
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Trading: How to Turn a Losing Streak Into a Comeback

Americans add $16B in consumer credit, total reaches $5.06T

Why Pi Network Team Is Betting High on Token2049 As Community Seeks Answers

Three wallets deposited 7.25 billion TOSHI worth $6.15 million to Coinbase

Iran releases map of US military bases within missile range in response to recent US air strike threats