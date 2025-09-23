TLDR Amazon (AMZN) closed at $227.63 on September 22, 2025, ahead of its FTC Prime membership trial. The FTC alleges Amazon tricked millions into enrolling in Prime and made cancellations too difficult. Amazon denies wrongdoing, saying Prime’s terms are clear and customer-first. Judge Chun already ruled Amazon violated a consumer protection law before trial. AMZN [...] The post Amazon ($AMZN) Stock: Faces FTC Trial Over Prime Practices appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Amazon (AMZN) closed at $227.63 on September 22, 2025, ahead of its FTC Prime membership trial. The FTC alleges Amazon tricked millions into enrolling in Prime and made cancellations too difficult. Amazon denies wrongdoing, saying Prime’s terms are clear and customer-first. Judge Chun already ruled Amazon violated a consumer protection law before trial. AMZN [...] The post Amazon ($AMZN) Stock: Faces FTC Trial Over Prime Practices appeared first on CoinCentral.

Amazon ($AMZN) Stock: Faces FTC Trial Over Prime Practices

By: Coincentral
2025/09/23 22:30
TLDR

  • Amazon (AMZN) closed at $227.63 on September 22, 2025, ahead of its FTC Prime membership trial.
  • The FTC alleges Amazon tricked millions into enrolling in Prime and made cancellations too difficult.
  • Amazon denies wrongdoing, saying Prime’s terms are clear and customer-first.
  • Judge Chun already ruled Amazon violated a consumer protection law before trial.
  • AMZN stock shows a 1-year return of 18.80%, slightly above the S&P 500’s 17.38%.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) closed at $227.63 on September 22, 2025, down 1.66% for the day, with pre-market trading at $228.13.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

The decline comes as Amazon heads into a high-profile court battle with the Federal Trade Commission. The case, filed in 2023, alleges that Amazon misled consumers into enrolling in Prime and complicated their ability to cancel.

Jury selection began Monday at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, with opening arguments scheduled for Tuesday. The trial is expected to last up to four weeks.

FTC’s Case Against Amazon

The FTC contends that Amazon’s interface used “manipulative, coercive or deceptive” designs that caused millions of users to sign up for Prime unknowingly. Regulators claim the checkout button often failed to clearly indicate enrollment and that cancellation required navigating multiple screens with up to 15 choices. Internally, Amazon employees reportedly referred to the process as “Iliad,” referencing Homer’s long epic.

Judge John Chun has already ruled that Amazon and two executives violated the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act by collecting billing details before disclosing full terms. He warned that executives Jamil Ghani and Neil Lindsay could be held individually liable if the jury sides with the FTC.

Amazon’s Defense

Amazon has denied wrongdoing, maintaining that Prime enrollment and cancellation processes are “clear and simple.” A spokesperson stated that customer misunderstandings are rare given the program’s scale, emphasizing that Amazon always puts customers first. The company argues that isolated frustrations cannot prove systemic deception.

Prime, launched in 2005, now has over 200 million members worldwide, generating billions annually. Membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually, offering benefits like free shipping and streaming through Prime Video. Data shows Prime members shop more frequently and spend more than non-members.

Broader Regulatory Scrutiny

The Prime case is part of the FTC’s broader crackdown on “dark patterns,” manipulative design tactics that influence consumer choices. The agency has also filed a separate antitrust suit against Amazon, alleging monopolistic practices, with that trial slated for 2027.

AMZN Stock Performance

Despite the trial, Amazon’s stock has delivered steady returns. As of September 22, 2025, AMZN has a 1-year return of 18.80%, slightly outperforming the S&P 500’s 17.38%. Over three years, the stock surged 94.04%, well ahead of the index’s 78.12%. However, its five-year return of 45.50% trails the S&P 500’s 101.89%, reflecting recent regulatory challenges and market pressures.

Conclusion

The FTC trial marks a pivotal moment for Amazon as regulators test the boundaries of consumer protection in subscription services. With billions at stake and heightened scrutiny over digital practices, the case could reshape how Amazon manages one of its most profitable programs.

