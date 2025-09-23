Amazon, NLRB Push Back on New York Labor Regulation

TLDRs;

Amazon filed a federal lawsuit to block New York’s new labor law, citing conflicts with federal oversight.

The case stems from the firing of a Staten Island union leader, already under NLRB review.

New York says the law is needed due to NLRB backlogs caused by federal gridlock earlier this year.

The lawsuit could set a precedent, reshaping state and federal roles in U.S. labor relations.

Amazon has taken its labor battles to the federal courts, filing a lawsuit aimed at blocking New York’s recently enacted labor law.

The company argues that the law improperly grants state regulators oversight powers that, under U.S. law, belong to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, the case targets Senate Bill 8034A, which Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law earlier this month. The law gives the New York State Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) the authority to step into private-sector union disputes when the federal system is unable to act quickly.

Amazon claims the law directly conflicts with the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), which places responsibility for labor organizing and unfair practice disputes squarely with the NLRB.

The Case That Sparked the Dispute

The legal battle stems from a recent dispute at Amazon’s massive JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island. Brima Sylla, a vice president of the Amazon Labor Union, was terminated on August 9, 2025.

The union claims Sylla’s firing was retaliation for his organizing efforts, while Amazon says he was let go for violating company rules.

The NLRB was already investigating Sylla’s case when PERB filed its own complaint under the new state law. Amazon contends that being forced to defend itself before two agencies could lead to conflicting rulings, creating what it calls an “untenable position” for employers.

Why New York Stepped In

Supporters of the legislation argue that it fills a critical gap. The NLRB has been struggling with a backlog of cases due to a lack of quorum since early 2025. In signing the bill, Governor Hochul said New York could not allow workers to go unprotected while federal processes stalled.

Labor unions and worker advocacy groups welcomed the law, calling it a necessary safeguard to ensure accountability. They argue that without state intervention, workers like Sylla could be left without timely resolutions to their disputes.

National Implications for Labor Law

The Amazon case has implications that stretch beyond New York. If Amazon succeeds, states could be barred from stepping into labor disputes, leaving federal agencies as the sole authority. However, if New York’s law holds up in court, it could inspire other states to adopt similar measures, creating a fragmented patchwork of labor rules across the country.

Legal experts note that the outcome will hinge on the principle of federal preemption, which dictates when federal law overrides state authority. Historically, courts have recognized the NLRA as occupying the field of private-sector labor relations, but states have occasionally been allowed to fill gaps during federal inaction.

For Amazon, the case is also the latest flashpoint in its ongoing clashes with organized labor. The company has repeatedly denied accusations of union-busting while emphasizing its commitment to consistent workplace policies.

That said, if the injunction is granted, PERB would be barred from pursuing cases like Sylla’s until the courts issue a final ruling. Either way, the outcome could reshape how labor disputes are managed during times when federal oversight is weakened.

