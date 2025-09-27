Amazon sees leadership change in artificial general intelligence division

Amazon’s artificial general intelligence (AGI) division is getting a big leadership shakeup. Karthik Ramakrishnan, a Vice President who has been at the company for 13 years, is leaving the organization.

The retail and cloud leader confirmed his exit after Reuters inquired, but the company has not said whether Ramakrishnan will take a new job elsewhere.

Ramakrishnan is departing at a point when the company is beefing up its efforts around advanced AI technology to jockey with major competitors in the field, such as OpenAI and Google. One of the few public figures leading Amazon’s high-profile AGI projects, Ramakrishnan had a significant influence on defining the company’s approach to creating machines as intelligent as humans.

His departure is part of a wave of reshuffling in Amazon’s AI and technology ranks that could indicate shifts in how the company handles artificial intelligence and product development. People familiar with the company’s internal process suggest the move could complicate initiatives like Alexa development, internal AI tools, and partnerships with outside AI startups such as Anthropic.

The timing of this leadership change is driven by Amazon’s need to keep pace in an increasingly competitive AI space, analysts say. The company has spent a lot of time and money on AI R&D, hoping to secure its place at the leading edge of next-generation technology while still providing customers with timely products and services.

Karthik Ramakrishnan was a big name for Amazon in its artificial general intelligence campaign. In a 13-year Amazon career, he worked on projects that have helped make the company one of the most influential players in advanced AI.

Ramakrishnan played a significant role in building the first version of Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, establishing much of the software and systems underlying the service. His work also included the line of smart speakers known as Echo, which is central to Amazon’s strategy for consumer AI. These products helped popularize voice-enabled devices and paved the way for more advanced AI innovations within the company.

Ramakrishnan previously worked at Netscape, a leading early internet company, and at a Microsoft-acquired voice recognition startup, Tellme Networks. Those experiences made him an expert in software development and AI-driven user interfaces, which he applied to Amazon’s AI work.

The technology he helped create, AGI, is a big step up from traditional AI. Unlike narrow AI, which is good at a specific task or a small range of tasks, AGI works towards matching or exceeding human-level intelligence. If AGI matures, researchers believe it could revolutionize healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and defense industries. Anything that can now be done with human judgment, decision-making, or discernment will instead be done by software and machines, which may end up transforming economies and labor markets in the world at large.

Ramakrishnan’s exit is pivotal for Amazon as it increases its investment in AI for consumer-facing products and enterprise applications. The leadership that he provided during the early days of artificial intelligence was never forgotten in terms of what it contributed to the technological course that the company has been on.

AWS pushes forward despite AI leadership changes

Ramakrishnan’s exit is the latest in a string of changes in the company’s top ranks at Amazon. Other high-ranking executives, such as Vasi Philomin, who ran generative AI projects, and Jon Jones, have also left the company recently.

That said, the global retailer remains deeply focused on AI work to go head-to-head with competitors like OpenAI and Google. The company counts nearly $8 billion of investment in the AI startup Anthropic and uses its Claude AI model in products such as Alexa and an internal chatbot called Cedric.

AWS Chief Matt Garman stressed the need to meet product-release timelines in an internal all-hands meeting. Delays could dampen customer interest and market momentum, he cautioned.

While Amazon grapples with these executive changes, it’s also pushing forward with its work on AGI to stay ahead in a rapidly changing AI space.

