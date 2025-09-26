Amazon Settles FTC Lawsuit For $2.5 Billion Over ‘Deceptive’ Prime Tactics

Topline
Amazon will pay the FTC a whopping $2.5 billion to settle allegations it used “deceptive” practices to get people signed up for Prime subscriptions and hinder their ability to cancel the delivery service, marking one of the largest settlements in FTC history.
The settlement was announced Thursday. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).
Getty Images
Key Facts
Amazon will pay a $1 billion civil penalty, with $1.5 billion in refunds going back to consumers harmed by the Prime enrollment practices, according to an FTC statement.
Amazon shares appeared largely unbothered by the news, trading up a fraction of a percent Thursday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/25/amazon-reaches-record-25-billion-settlement-with-ftc-over-deceptive-prime-tactics/