Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz argued that large internet companies will inevitably adopt blockchain-based finance, contending that decentralized infrastructure is arriving “at the right place at the right time” to meet needs that legacy rails struggle to serve. The remarks came in Episode 1 of Ripple’s new Onchain Economy video series, published on September […]Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz argued that large internet companies will inevitably adopt blockchain-based finance, contending that decentralized infrastructure is arriving “at the right place at the right time” to meet needs that legacy rails struggle to serve. The remarks came in Episode 1 of Ripple’s new Onchain Economy video series, published on September […]

Amazon, Uber And Beyond—Ripple CTO Predicts Big Tech’s Blockchain Migration

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/26 21:00
1
1$0.010059-13.10%

Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz argued that large internet companies will inevitably adopt blockchain-based finance, contending that decentralized infrastructure is arriving “at the right place at the right time” to meet needs that legacy rails struggle to serve. The remarks came in Episode 1 of Ripple’s new Onchain Economy video series, published on September 25. In the segment, Schwartz frames decentralized finance as a practical response to unmet enterprise demand rather than a speculative detour.

Ripple CTO Foresees DeFi Eating Into TradFi

“Tech is coming for finance with or without blockchain. It was what was going to happen,” Schwartz says, singling out hyperscalers and platform companies: “New corporations, companies like Amazon and Uber need more financial services than the current system is able to provide them. And the blockchain technologies are in the right place at the right time.” He presents the thesis bluntly: this is less about converting traditional banks to crypto orthodoxy and more about meeting the operational realities of software-driven businesses that require programmable money, continuous settlement, and composable workflows.

Schwartz also distances his argument from the narrower, speculative corners of crypto. “It can’t just be collectibles and it can’t just be… seeking very high reward at very high risk,” he cautions, before asserting that DeFi—broadly defined to include smart contracts and the infrastructure around them—will “take a huge bite out of TradFi over the next couple of years.” The condition, in his telling, is straightforward: the blockchain sector must ship services people actually want from a financial system, and do so with institutional-grade guardrails.

That bridge between decentralization and compliance is the crux of the episode. “I don’t think there’s a tension between institutional adoption and decentralization,” Schwartz says. What institutions want from a base layer, he argues, is the very thing public chains offer: neutrality. “Ecosystems are interested in layer-1 blockchains because of their decentralization, because of their neutrality… institutions will see that the neutrality of blockchains is a positive rather than a negative.” In other words, neutrality is not a governance liability; it is the feature that allows multiple counterparties to cooperate without surrendering control to a single gatekeeper.

Schwartz’s comments land amid Ripple’s broader push to position XRPL as a venue for institutional on-chain finance—stablecoin flows, tokenized assets, and eventually native credit—supported by compliance-enabling primitives.

In a September 22 analysis on its corporate site, Ripple asserted that XRPL recorded $1+ billion in monthly stablecoin volume and ranks among the top chains for real-world asset activity, framing a roadmap that emphasizes verifiable credentials, “Deep Freeze” asset controls, and a planned protocol-level lending layer. Those claims, published by Ripple, form the company’s context for why neutral public ledgers can satisfy institutional requirements without abandoning decentralization.

Earlier this year, Ripple likewise proposed a permissioned DEX concept tied to credentialed market access on XRPL’s native exchange—an approach meant to reconcile KYC/AML obligations with the liquidity and transparency of a public order book. While the underlying standards still depend on network governance and implementation, the design illustrates how Ripple envisions regulated entities operating inside a decentralized environment without fragmenting liquidity into private silos.

At press time, XRP traded at $2.76.

XRP price
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

U.S. lawmakers recently advanced the CLARITY Act, described by Grayscale as the first broad market structure framework for crypto. Combined […] The post Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.010517-2.44%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03206-0.46%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:20
Share
BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Investors are carefully tracking the Litecoin (LTC) price prediction, the latest Cardano (ADA) news, and the ongoing search for the […] The post BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.1203-6.91%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.49%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:00
Share
Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

In early September, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law No. 10225-d, which is supposed to regulate the taxation of virtual assets. Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, called the document “a huge step towards legalizing crypto,” but stressed that the text would require […] Сообщение Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
DAR Open Network
D$0.02988-0.69%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0222-1.41%
Share
Incrypted2025/09/26 22:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

$10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs

Wormhole unveils strategic reserve to accumulate W token