Amber International's Q2 revenue increased more than 23 times year-on-year to US$21 million

PANews reported on September 12th that Amber International Holding Limited released its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025. The company reported quarterly revenue of US$ 21 million, a year-on-year increase of 2,317.9% . Wealth management revenue reached a record high of US$ 11.54 million. Quarterly gross profit was US$ 15 million, with a gross profit margin of 71.3% . Platform client assets reached US$ 1.535 billion, a year-on-year increase of 35.7% . The company expects Amber Premium revenue to be between US$ 11 million and US$ 12.5 million in the third quarter and has withdrawn its full-year guidance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.