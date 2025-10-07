ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post AMD Reaches Multibillion-Dollar Deal With OpenAI—As Shares Soar 30% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline AMD stock soared as trading opened Monday morning, after the chipmaker announced a multibillion-dollar deal with OpenAI in a move that could challenge AI giant Nvidia, which earlier announced plans to acquire a stake in rival Intel. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on AI. Getty Images Key Facts OpenAI will acquire and deploy 6 gigawatts of AMD’s AI chips, starting with a 1-gigawatt deployment in 2026, both companies said in an announcement. The chipmaker issued OpenAI a warrant for up to 160 million shares, representing an estimated 10% stake in AMD at $0.01 per share, which will be vested once specific share-price milestones are met, according to a regulatory filing by AMD. Shares will be vested in multiple tranches and be tied to a rise in AMD’s stock price, which must triple to $600 for the final tranche, according to the filing. Neither company’s announcement mentioned the exact value of the deal, but AMD noted that its partnership with the ChatGPT-maker is expected to deliver tens of billions of dollars in revenue for AMD. The deal is AMD’s most significant win in its attempt to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in the AI chip market, and also helps OpenAI reduce its dependence on Nvidia’s GPUs. How Has Amd’s Stock—and The Market—reacted To The Deal? Shares of AMD increased by more than 30% to around $215 after trading opened Monday, pacing what would be the stock’s largest single-day gain since April 2016. AMD headlined a broader rally by the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which ticked up by 0.3%, with rises among Micron (6%), Palantir (4.9%), Intel (4%) and Tesla, whose shares rose 3% after the automaker released teaser footage of what appeared to be a new model. Nvidia dropped slightly (0.2%) following… The post AMD Reaches Multibillion-Dollar Deal With OpenAI—As Shares Soar 30% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline AMD stock soared as trading opened Monday morning, after the chipmaker announced a multibillion-dollar deal with OpenAI in a move that could challenge AI giant Nvidia, which earlier announced plans to acquire a stake in rival Intel. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on AI. Getty Images Key Facts OpenAI will acquire and deploy 6 gigawatts of AMD’s AI chips, starting with a 1-gigawatt deployment in 2026, both companies said in an announcement. The chipmaker issued OpenAI a warrant for up to 160 million shares, representing an estimated 10% stake in AMD at $0.01 per share, which will be vested once specific share-price milestones are met, according to a regulatory filing by AMD. Shares will be vested in multiple tranches and be tied to a rise in AMD’s stock price, which must triple to $600 for the final tranche, according to the filing. Neither company’s announcement mentioned the exact value of the deal, but AMD noted that its partnership with the ChatGPT-maker is expected to deliver tens of billions of dollars in revenue for AMD. The deal is AMD’s most significant win in its attempt to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in the AI chip market, and also helps OpenAI reduce its dependence on Nvidia’s GPUs. How Has Amd’s Stock—and The Market—reacted To The Deal? Shares of AMD increased by more than 30% to around $215 after trading opened Monday, pacing what would be the stock’s largest single-day gain since April 2016. AMD headlined a broader rally by the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which ticked up by 0.3%, with rises among Micron (6%), Palantir (4.9%), Intel (4%) and Tesla, whose shares rose 3% after the automaker released teaser footage of what appeared to be a new model. Nvidia dropped slightly (0.2%) following…

AMD Reaches Multibillion-Dollar Deal With OpenAI—As Shares Soar 30%

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 01:39
COM
COM$0.005182+0.40%
Movement
MOVE$0.05307-15.08%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05963-7.90%

Topline

AMD stock soared as trading opened Monday morning, after the chipmaker announced a multibillion-dollar deal with OpenAI in a move that could challenge AI giant Nvidia, which earlier announced plans to acquire a stake in rival Intel.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on AI.

Getty Images

Key Facts

OpenAI will acquire and deploy 6 gigawatts of AMD’s AI chips, starting with a 1-gigawatt deployment in 2026, both companies said in an announcement.

The chipmaker issued OpenAI a warrant for up to 160 million shares, representing an estimated 10% stake in AMD at $0.01 per share, which will be vested once specific share-price milestones are met, according to a regulatory filing by AMD.

Shares will be vested in multiple tranches and be tied to a rise in AMD’s stock price, which must triple to $600 for the final tranche, according to the filing.

Neither company’s announcement mentioned the exact value of the deal, but AMD noted that its partnership with the ChatGPT-maker is expected to deliver tens of billions of dollars in revenue for AMD.

The deal is AMD’s most significant win in its attempt to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in the AI chip market, and also helps OpenAI reduce its dependence on Nvidia’s GPUs.

How Has Amd’s Stock—and The Market—reacted To The Deal?

Shares of AMD increased by more than 30% to around $215 after trading opened Monday, pacing what would be the stock’s largest single-day gain since April 2016. AMD headlined a broader rally by the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which ticked up by 0.3%, with rises among Micron (6%), Palantir (4.9%), Intel (4%) and Tesla, whose shares rose 3% after the automaker released teaser footage of what appeared to be a new model. Nvidia dropped slightly (0.2%) following AMD’s announcement.

Forbes Valuation

AMD’s morning rally added about $241 million to CEO Lisa Su’s net worth, estimated at $1.4 billion following a 20.5% increase. Su, who previously had stints at Texas Instruments at IBM and Texas Instruments, joined AMD in 2012, became its chief executive in 2014 and was named a billionaire in 2024.

What Do We Know About Openai’s Deal With Nvidia?

Last month, Nvidia announced plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI, which will allow the ChatGPT maker to deploy at least 10 gigawatts of Nvidia systems for its artificial-intelligence data centers to to “train and run its next generation” AI models. The first of these deployments is also scheduled to come online in the second half of 2026. However, unlike the Monday’s, this deal has not been finalized, as Nvidia and OpenAI have only signed a letter of intent.

Tangent

The big boost for AMD comes just weeks after two of its biggest rivals, Nvidia and Intel, announced plans to collaborate on new custom data center and consumer chips that combine Intel’s CPU and Nvidia’s GPU. As part of the deal, Nvidia said it will acquire around $5 billion worth of Intel’s shares. AMD’s shares dropped after this deal was announced as it threatened to dent a critical moat the company had over Nvidia. Only AMD and Intel are licensed to manufacture x86 chips, the architecture that powers most desktops, servers and laptops around the world. However, this deal opens the doors for Nvidia’s GPUs—used to power AI applications and graphically intense tasks—to be closely integrated with Intel’s x86 CPUs.

Further Reading

Nvidia Will Invest $5 Billion In Rival Chipmaker Intel, Following $10 Billion Deal With U.S. Government (Forbes)

AMD stock skyrockets 25% as OpenAI looks to take stake in AI chipmaker (CNBC)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2025/10/06/amd-shares-surge-30-after-multibillion-dollar-deal-with-openai/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$104,587.35-2.98%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.0004436-10.03%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

The post A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Skip to content Home Crypto News Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/kevin-durant-bitcoin-fortune/
COM
COM$0.005182-0.17%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 19:27
China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia

China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia

The post China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Beijing is shelving its antitrust case against Google, as the United States and China ramp up negotiations over TikTok and Nvidia during a tense period in relations. People briefed on the matter said China’s State Administration for Market Regulation chose to end the competition inquiry into Google, a status in Chinese called “zhongzhi”, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, The FT added that Google has not yet received formal paperwork confirming the closure of the case. After talks with Chinese counterparts in Madrid, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a September 17 deadline that could have disrupted the popular social media app in the United States pushed negotiators toward a possible agreement. He noted the deadline could be extended by 90 days to finish the terms, without giving specifics. Bessent said that when commercial details are made public, the arrangement would keep cultural features of TikTok that Chinese negotiators want to protect. “They’re interested in Chinese characteristics of the app, which they think are soft power. We don’t care about Chinese characteristics. We care about national security,” Bessent told reporters at the close of two days of meetings. Trump hinted at possible Chinese stake in TikTok Asked whether China might hold a stake, former President Donald Trump said, “We haven’t decided that but it looks to me, and I’m speaking to President Xi on Friday, for confirmation of that.” A Trump has said the platform aided his re-election last year, and his personal account counts 15 million followers. The White House launched an official TikTok account last month. Any deal may still need approval from the Republican-led Congress. In 2024, Congress passed a law saying TikTok must be sold because of worries that China could access U.S. user data and use it for spying or influence. The Trump administration has…
MemeCore
M$2.33738-0.23%
Threshold
T$0.0119-2.77%
Union
U$0.006647-9.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:08

Trending News

More

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia

Bitcoin falls to $108K, dropping 3.6% in 24 hours and nearly 7% over the week

Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs extend outflows with $327m as market slides lower

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,474.49
$104,474.49$104,474.49

-1.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,520.78
$3,520.78$3,520.78

-1.89%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.69
$161.69$161.69

-3.02%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2848
$2.2848$2.2848

-1.81%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16568
$0.16568$0.16568

-0.76%