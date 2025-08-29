The post America Is “Winning the Digital Revolution, Says Eric Trump appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Bitcoin’s story is no longer just about charts, price swings, or investment gains. At the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong, Eric Trump highlighted how Bitcoin is now stepping into the world of global politics. He emphasized that both the United States and China are shaping the future of digital finance, proving that Bitcoin has become a symbol of global influence.
During a Q&A with crypto investor David Bailey, Eric Trump acknowledged China’s expanding impact on the industry. Bailey called China the “other Bitcoin superpower” alongside the U.S., and Trump agreed, describing the country as a “real powerhouse.”
He said China has left an “unbelievable mark” on Bitcoin and digital finance. Trump also pointed to the Middle East as another region where adoption is accelerating, noting that
For him, this proves Bitcoin thrives through global collaboration rather than being tied to a single country.
Speaking about the U.S., Eric Trump said the country has made rapid progress in digital assets since his father’s return to office. He claimed that advancements over the past seven months have “outpaced the last decade.”
He highlighted Wall Street’s growing involvement, sovereign funds entering the market, and retirement accounts gaining exposure to Bitcoin. According to him, America is “winning the digital revolution” thanks to stronger political support and expanding institutional demand.
When asked if Bitcoin could be part of an upcoming trade meeting between Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Eric Trump admitted that larger geopolitical issues would come first. Still, he welcomed the idea, suggesting that Bitcoin “may one day play a role in global diplomacy.”
