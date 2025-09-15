American 17-Year-Old Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest Champion This Season

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO – SEPTEMBER 14: Iva Jovic of the United States celebrates with her trophy during the Singles Final of the WTA 500 Guadalajara Open Akron at Mouratoglou Tennis Center on September 14, 2025 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Simon Barber/Getty Images) Getty Images

American teen Iva Jovic became the youngest champion on the women’s tennis tour this season after the 17-year-old won her maiden singles title at the Guadalajara Open.

Jovic lifted the trophy by defeating Colombia’s Emiliana Arango 6-4, 6-1 in Sunday’s final of the WTA 500 tournament in Zapopan, Mexico.

Aged 17 years, 283 days old, Jovic surpassed Mirra Andreeva as the youngest singles champion this WTA season. Russian Andreeva was 17 years, 299 days old when she won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February.

Although stricken by illness, Colombian Arango fought hard against Jovic in the final. The 24-year-old saved three set points while trailing 5-3 in the opening set and broke Jovic’s serve twice to stay in contention for the title.

However, she was unable to strengthen her hold while leading 30-15 in the next game, as Jovic closed out the set.

In the second set, Jovic was forced to save three break points in the first game, but dominated proceedings, as she wrapped up the match in an hour and 35 minutes.

“You showed so much fight and gave the people a show,” Jovic said of her opponent, Arango. “It’s not easy to start out on tour when you’re young … but people like Emiliana make it easier and always have a smile on their face.”

Following the title triumph, Californian Jovic – won two junior major titles in girls’ doubles – also became the youngest American to win a tour-level title since Coco Gauff won in Parma four years ago.

Iva Jovic, who entered the tournament ranked No. 73, broke into the Top 50 for the first time, as the new rankings were released on Monday. She climbed up to a career-high 36, having started 2025 at 206.