American Bitcoin debuts on Nasdaq, ticker ABTC

American Bitcoin debuted on Nasdaq with the ticker ABTC on September 3, 2025, following a share-for-share merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. The new vehicle, which integrates mining activities and Bitcoin purchases on the market, aims to grow BTC per share and consolidate Bitcoin infrastructure in the United States, operating under the direction of Hut 8, which holds about 80% of the company shares, while American Data Centers controls the remaining 20%. The official announcement is available on PR Newswire and the company filings can be accessed on SEC EDGAR.

According to the data collected by our editorial team and the corporate communications released at the listing, Hut 8’s participation was indicated to be around 80% as of September 3, 2025, and American Data Centers around 20%. Industry analysts note that hybrid vehicles “accumulation + mining” tend to expose shareholders to both Bitcoin price dynamics and mining operational costs, making transparency on production data crucial. We have verified the available information on the official releases and note that further quantitative details will be disclosed in the post-listing filings.

What’s new: an “accumulation + mining” model on the Stock Exchange, which goes beyond the simple spot ETF.

an “accumulation + mining” model on the Stock Exchange, which goes beyond the simple spot ETF. Why it matters: it provides investors with exposure to BTC with a corporate structure that ensures governance and regulatory transparency.

it provides investors with exposure to BTC with a corporate structure that ensures governance and regulatory transparency. The critical issue: the dual sensitivity to BTC price and energy costs related to mining.

Key Numbers of American Bitcoin’s Nasdaq Listing

| Debut Date | September 3, 2025 |

| Ticker | ABTC |

| Exchange | Nasdaq |

| Corporate Operation | Share-for-share merger with Gryphon Digital Mining |

| Controlling Shareholder | Hut 8 (approximately 80% of the shares, while the remaining 20% is held by American Data Centers) |

| Operating Model | Self-mining and opportunistic purchases of BTC |

The debut of American Bitcoin on Nasdaq: structure and stated objectives

ABTC is born from the merger with Gryphon Digital Mining and is presented as a public vehicle to accumulate Bitcoin, aiming to maximize BTC per share. The company claims to combine in-house production through self-mining with targeted market acquisitions, leveraging operational synergies with Hut 8.

How the “accumulation + mining” model works

The operational approach is structured on multiple levels and aims to reduce the average acquisition cost of BTC, with a disciplined logic that integrates production capacity and market timing:

Self‑mining : use of next-generation ASICs to internally produce Bitcoin;

: use of next-generation ASICs to internally produce Bitcoin; Opportunistic purchases : executing purchases during favorable price phases;

: executing purchases during favorable price phases; Shared efficiencies: synergies with Hut 8 to compress SG&A expenses and improve scalability.

This hybrid strategy differentiates ABTC from traditional spot ETFs, potentially increasing the vehicle’s resilience in all market phases. It must be said that its effectiveness will depend on the alignment between energy prices, Bitcoin cycles, and allocation discipline.

Context: what changes compared to spot ETFs and pure miners

The positioning of ABTC is situated between two extremes:

Spot ETF : offer direct exposure to the price of Bitcoin, without operational risks related to mining;

: offer direct exposure to the price of Bitcoin, without operational risks related to mining; Miner quotations: while generating BTC, these operators often have to liquidate part of the production to finance capex and energy expenses.

In this scenario, ABTC combines the two dimensions, accepting operational risks to gain an advantage in terms of accumulation cost. That said, transparency regarding production data and market purchases will be crucial to assess its effectiveness over time.

Implications for Investors

The ABTC listing provides investors with regulated access to Bitcoin, with the security of a corporate structure and public reporting. Possible benefits include:

Liquidity and real-time price updates through a major exchange;

and real-time price updates through a major exchange; A potential increase in the Bitcoin-to-share ratio if the accumulation strategy proves efficient;

Strengthened corporate governance and ongoing regulatory oversight.

However, the main risk factors must be considered:

Volatility of BTC price and its impact on corporate earnings;

of BTC price and its impact on corporate earnings; Energy costs and variables related to the availability of computational capacity;

and variables related to the availability of computational capacity; Dependency on third parties for hosting, hardware supplies, and electrical infrastructure;

Possible regulatory pressures on mining and the custody of digital assets.

Energy Transition and USA Infrastructure

ABTC emphasizes its intention to contribute to the development of Bitcoin infrastructure in the United States by leveraging colocation solutions and advanced ASIC technologies, rather than investing in proprietary data centers. Indeed, this expansion of domestic mining could catalyze further investments in energy, networks, and security, while remaining at the center of the debate on environmental impact and integration with local power grids. Governance, prospective risks, and transparency

The official communications of the vehicle include statements on price risks, the concentration of Bitcoin reserves, and reliance on external partners, also highlighting potential operational inefficiencies. Governance and the frequency of reporting (including data on production, hash rate, and BTC held) will be essential for investors. For further regulatory details, the filing of documents with the SEC is expected.

Accumulating Bitcoin: Operational Considerations

A listed vehicle that integrates mining activities and market purchases offers diversified exposure to Bitcoin. In this context, the approach should be compared with alternative methods such as dollar cost averaging (DCA) or listed products focused exclusively on price, choosing based on volatility tolerance, cost structure, and investors’ custody preferences.

Conclusions

The debut of ABTC on Nasdaq introduces an innovative model that combines the operational efficiency of mining and the discipline of market purchases, in a regulated environment. However, the real test will be in the production data, the cost per BTC, the transparency of purchases, and the management of risks related to energy costs.