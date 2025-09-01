American Eagle Scores Win With Travis Kelce Collaboration, Timed Perfectly To Swift Proposal

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images

In fashion as in football, timing is everything and American Eagle Outfitters has just made a play timed perfectly to put more points on the scoreboard for the brand. Just a day after Travis Kelce’s internet-breaking proposal to Taylor Swift, it launched a limited edition collaboration with Travis Kelce’s Tru Kolors streetwear fashion brand, headlined by an array of sports stars under the banner “Live to Play.”

The launch comes at a time when Kelce’s cultural capital is at an all-time high – he is the Kansas City Chiefs’ top scorer in endorsement deals, with the team’s sponsorship revenue up 59% since 2021, according to SponsorUnited.

And it follows the “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” campaign that went viral after controversy erupted around the ad’s tongue-in-cheek play on genes/jeans, causing some to claim AEO was promoting the superiority of white beauty.

This time AEO is playing it safe with Kelce recruiting a multi-ethnic team of players to support the launch, including tennis star Anna Frey, basketball players Azzi Fudd and Kiyan Anthony, quarterback Drew Allar, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and elite gymnast Suni Lee.

“American Eagle and Travis Kelce were destined to collaborate,” AEO president Jennifer Foyle said in a statement. “An iconic brand teaming up with one of the greatest athletes of our generation – that’s what I call a win.”

Year In The Making

According to the company, the AE x TK collaboration was a year in the works. From the collection’s design, fabrication, color palette to graphic presentation, Kelce was fully hands-on, acting as the creative director.

“I’ve had to keep my excitement about this collab under wraps for nearly a year,” Kelce said. However, that it dropped the day after his much-publicized marriage proposal to Taylor Swift surely is no coincidence.

And the timing works well for AEO after the furor over the Sweeney ad. “Strategically, pivoting to Travis Kelce provides the brand with a new upbeat narrative that moves the conversation away from past criticism,” shared Lynn Carratt, E20 Communications, with Newsweek.

With Kelce sharing the campaign’s spotlight with a diverse group of athletes, executive vice president of PR at Mod Op Chris Harihar added, “Ultimately, the way they executed it was smart because it reinforces the perception that American Eagle values inclusivity as a brand. The goal here is to rebuild trust with a wider audience.”

ForbesAmerican Eagle-Sydney Sweeney Controversy: AEO Cashes In On Online Uproar

This isn’t Kelce’s first play in the fashion arena. In 2019, he founded the fashion brand Tru Kolors –the name inspired by his initials. It is described as a lifestyle brand that “fuses varsity nostalgia with leisure luxury, capturing the spirit of sport, social connection, and expressive style. Designed for those who lead with confidence and live to play.”

Something For Everyone

The first introduction of the AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce collection dropped on August 27, with a second installment scheduled for September 24. The collection will total more than 90 pieces, including tees, varsity jackets, cricket sweaters, rugby polos, utility cargos and cashmere sets, priced between $14.95 and $179.95.

The campaign will be supported across social media, cable TV placements, out-of-home advertisements across the Chief’s hometown of Kansas City, a partnership with the NFL’s The Ringer podcast and takeovers within fantasy sports content.

“I started Tru Kolors on the foundation of showing up authentically and having fun with style, and we wanted this collab to reflect that same energy,” Kelce stated. “I want everyone to feel there is something for them in the collection, something they can feel good in and make their own.”

While AEO might have been caught flatfooted by the controversy surrounding the Sweeney “Great Jeans” ad, it is putting a positive spin on the “Live to Play” one with Kelce and team taking the lead.

“AE and Tru Kolors are rooted in optimism, self-expression and confidence – and we share a passion for empowering everyone to feel like their true self when wearing our products,” AEO’s Foyle concluded.

Note: AEO will report second quarter earnings on Wednesday, Sept. 3 after market close. The controversial Sweeney ad broke on July 23 and since then, AEO stocks have risen from under $11 to close this past Friday around $13.

See also:

ForbesTaylor Swift-Travis Kelce Engagement: His Jersey Sales Spike 200% While Her Music Surges On SpotifyForbesHow Much Are Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Worth? Plus: Expand Your “Inspiration Network”