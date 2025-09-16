American Express (AXP) Stock: Surges Amid NFT-Style Travel Stamps Launch on Ethereum

TLDR

Amex unveils blockchain travel stamps, blending trips with digital identity

American Express shares climbed 0.81% to $327.95 as the company unveiled Ethereum-based digital travel stamps through its revamped app.

American Express (AXP)

These commemorative stamps mark cardholder journeys and function as valueless ERC-721 tokens stored on Coinbase’s Base network. The product signals Amex’s commitment to fusing traditional travel experiences with modern digital identity tools.

AXP Gains as Amex Launches Travel NFT Tokens on Ethereum

American Express launched a new feature in its travel app that issues blockchain-based digital stamps to commemorate trips. Each stamp acts as an NFT-like marker, technically an ERC-721 token, created on the Base network developed by Coinbase. The tokens are minted whenever a user books travel with their Amex card.

The stamps hold no monetary value and cannot be traded or transferred on secondary markets. American Express opted not to brand them as NFTs to maintain simplicity and relevance within the travel experience. Instead, the tokens serve purely as digital mementos that showcase where users have traveled.

Fireblocks plays a key role by powering the digital wallet infrastructure behind the new product. The startup offers Wallet-as-a-Service capabilities that allow seamless NFT integration inside the app. Users can access, store, and view their stamps through this wallet without additional steps or blockchain know-how.

ETH Declines as Amex Picks Base Network for Stamps

Ethereum slipped 2.24% in trading, showing a contrast with Amex’s integration of its blockchain infrastructure for product innovation. While ETH remains a cornerstone for many decentralized applications, its price faced typical volatility unrelated to Amex’s specific project. The choice of Base, an Ethereum Layer 2, suggests continued enterprise confidence in Ethereum’s underlying tech.

The Base network offers scalability and low transaction fees, making it suitable for high-volume minting use cases like Amex’s travel stamps. This approach allows American Express to avoid mainnet congestion while ensuring interoperability with the wider Ethereum ecosystem. As more companies explore such integrations, utility-driven NFT use cases could become more common.

Ethereum’s long-term adoption outlook remains steady, although short-term price movements do not always reflect enterprise-level engagement. Projects like Amex’s show that blockchain infrastructure continues to attract large firms for customer engagement tools. These developments often occur without impacting crypto market prices.

COIN Marginally Rises Amid Strategic Collaboration with Amex

Coinbase shares rose 0.13% following news of Amex utilizing the company’s Base network to support digital passport stamps. The collaboration highlights Coinbase’s continued push into Web3 infrastructure by offering enterprise-grade solutions beyond traditional exchange services. It also positions Coinbase as a backend partner for major financial institutions.

Base provides a developer-friendly environment for Layer 2 blockchain applications, reducing costs and boosting performance. Coinbase built Base to onboard companies like American Express that aim to deliver Web3 features without decentralization hurdles. This partnership validates Base’s capacity to handle real-world, large-scale deployments.

The partnership strengthens its reputation within the fintech and Web3 sectors. The ongoing enterprise adoption of Base could provide steady growth opportunities as Web2 and Web3 merge. The Amex integration could serve as a template for future corporate collaborations on the Base platform.

