American Express launches blockchain travel stamp feature

By: PANews
2025/09/15 21:02
PANews reported on September 15th that, according to CoinDesk , American Express has launched Ethereum-based " Travel Stamps " in its new travel app . Users can earn a stamp every time they use their American Express card. These stamps are ERC-721 NFTs , minted and stored on the Coinbase network. They have no transaction value and currently do not earn points or circulate. American Express stated that this move aims to enrich users' travel record-keeping experience and may expand collaboration opportunities in the future. The app also adds several new travel tools and upgraded Centurion Lounge services.

