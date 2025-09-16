American Express Launches Digital Travel Stamps On Blockchain

Key Highlights

American Express launches blockchain travel stamps with no market value

Digital stamps offer travelers unique souvenirs linked to journeys

New app features also include AI tools and premium lounge upgrades

American Express Brings Blockchain to Travel Memories

American Express has added a new feature to its travel app: digital “travel stamps” designed to create lasting memories of customer journeys. The stamps are issued on Ethereum and minted as ERC-721 tokens on Coinbase’s Base network.

Unlike typical NFTs, these stamps are not tradable or tied to loyalty rewards. Instead, Amex sees them as digital souvenirs, a way for cardholders to document their travels in a modern and personal format.

Colin Marlow, vice president of new partnerships at Amex Digital Labs, explained the idea:

No Market Value but Long-Term Potential

Travelers receive digital stamps whenever they use their Amex card, but the tokens are not designed for sale and carry no monetary value. Instead, American Express hopes the concept can evolve into something larger.

The company also sees opportunities for future partnerships that could expand the utility of the stamps.

More Than Just Stamps

Alongside the stamps, the updated Amex app now includes enhanced planning tools and new features for Centurion Lounge users. This comes after American Express announced in May 2023 that it would integrate artificial intelligence into services ranging from fraud detection to credit limit adjustments and customer sentiment analysis.

By blending AI-driven services with blockchain-backed travel keepsakes, Amex is positioning its app as both a financial tool and a lifestyle companion.