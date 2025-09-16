American Express Launches NFT Travel Stamps for Cardholders

TLDR

  • American Express launched NFT travel stamps for US cardholders to commemorate their trips
  • Digital stamps are stored as ERC-721 tokens on Base blockchain and cannot be transferred
  • Stamps can be customized with trip highlights and shared on social media platforms
  • Feature is part of new Amex travel app launching September 18 for iOS users
  • 73% of travelers want more digital ways to commemorate past trips according to Amex survey

American Express has launched a blockchain-based travel stamp system for US cardholders. The digital stamps serve as commemorative keepsakes for international trips.

The stamps are stored as ERC-721 non-fungible tokens on Base, Ethereum’s layer-2 network. Each stamp records the country visited and the date earned without revealing personal information.

Only US Amex consumer cardholders with linked online accounts can access the feature. The NFTs cannot be transferred between users or sold.

The stamps are part of a new Amex travel app launching September 18 for iOS. Android users will get access in the following weeks.

Source: American Express

Cardholders can customize each stamp with trip highlights. These might include special attractions, meals, hotel stays, or activities from their travels.

The stamps can be shared on social media or saved to camera rolls. Trips booked through Amex up to two years ago will be automatically added for customers.

Digital Travel Memories Fill Physical Stamp Gap

An Amex survey found 73% of respondents want more ways to commemorate trips digitally. Another 56% said they miss receiving physical passport stamps when entering new countries.

Luke Gebb, Executive Vice President at Amex Digital Labs, said the feature helps travelers celebrate their journeys. He noted that physical passport stamps continue to disappear worldwide.

Data from BaseScan shows the Amex travel stamp smart contract was created 25 days ago. The contract handles the minting and storage of the digital stamps.

The stamps only display country information, descriptions, and earning dates. Personal details and specific trip information remain private on the blockchain.

Fireblocks provides wallet services for the NFT feature. This ensures secure token management for cardholders using the system.

Travel App Adds Lounge Wait Times

The new app includes other travel features beyond NFT stamps. It combines booking, planning, and trip management in one platform.

Users get access to themed destination guides and centralized trip details. The app connects directly to premium programs like Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection.

A new feature shows estimated wait times at Centurion Lounges when they reach capacity. This helps Platinum Card holders better plan their airport time.

The crypto travel industry has grown in recent months. Travala integrated crypto payments for 2.2 million hotels on Trivago in February.

Data from Triple-A shows 14% of crypto transactions went to travel and hospitality in 2024. More airlines have started accepting crypto for flight bookings.

