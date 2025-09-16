American Express Leverages Blockchain for Travel Innovation

American Express, a leading name in the global credit card market with a workforce exceeding 65,000, is taking a bold step by integrating cryptocurrency technologies into its operations. This initiative places American Express at the forefront of the financial industry’s digital evolution, aiming to maintain its reputation for innovation by enhancing customer experiences, particularly in […]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.