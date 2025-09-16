American Express now offers NFT travel commemorative stamps for travelers

PANews reported on September 16th that, according to Cointelegraph, payments company American Express has launched a blockchain-based travel commemorative postmark for its customers as a digital keepsake of their travel experiences. According to the company's website, each travel postmark will be stored as an ERC-721 NFT on the Ethereum Layer 2 network, Base, to preserve customers' travel histories and cherished memories of their overseas trips. Each postmark can be customized to highlight the best experiences of each trip, such as unique attractions, memorable meals, hotels, or favorite activities. Only customers with American Express U.S. consumer cards linked to their online accounts are eligible for the American Express Passport service, and these NFTs are non-transferable. Each postmark only displays the country or region of origin, a description of the postmark, and the date it was obtained. Personal information and travel details are not displayed on Base.