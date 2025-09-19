The post Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo Out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it Less than half of Americans have “complete” or “a lot of trust” in either large national banks (40%) or regional banks (43%) A survey by the DeFi Education Fund (DEF) shows that 42% of Americans say they would try decentralized finance (DeFi) if proposed legislation is passed into law. That 42% breaks down into about 9% who are “extremely or very likely” and about 33% who are “somewhat likely” to use DeFi under a clearer legal framework. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo. Additionally, the survey revealed that out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it. Related: Fed’s First Rate Cut of 2025 Lifts DeFi: Ondo, Hyperliquid, and Uniswap Stand Out Interestingly, four out of every ten Americans think that DeFi could help solve the problem of high fees often charged by regular banks and financial companies. The survey points out that confidence in traditional financial institutions is getting weaker, with widespread skepticism about their ability to serve the average person. For instance, only 49% of US citizens feel the current US financial system meets their needs, and a mere 25% believe it’s structured to benefit ordinary people.  This widespread distrust seems to be reflected in public confidence as well. Less than half of Americans have “complete” or… The post Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo Out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it Less than half of Americans have “complete” or “a lot of trust” in either large national banks (40%) or regional banks (43%) A survey by the DeFi Education Fund (DEF) shows that 42% of Americans say they would try decentralized finance (DeFi) if proposed legislation is passed into law. That 42% breaks down into about 9% who are “extremely or very likely” and about 33% who are “somewhat likely” to use DeFi under a clearer legal framework. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo. Additionally, the survey revealed that out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it. Related: Fed’s First Rate Cut of 2025 Lifts DeFi: Ondo, Hyperliquid, and Uniswap Stand Out Interestingly, four out of every ten Americans think that DeFi could help solve the problem of high fees often charged by regular banks and financial companies. The survey points out that confidence in traditional financial institutions is getting weaker, with widespread skepticism about their ability to serve the average person. For instance, only 49% of US citizens feel the current US financial system meets their needs, and a mere 25% believe it’s structured to benefit ordinary people.  This widespread distrust seems to be reflected in public confidence as well. Less than half of Americans have “complete” or…

Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 04:34
  • Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo
  • Out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it
  • Less than half of Americans have “complete” or “a lot of trust” in either large national banks (40%) or regional banks (43%)

A survey by the DeFi Education Fund (DEF) shows that 42% of Americans say they would try decentralized finance (DeFi) if proposed legislation is passed into law. That 42% breaks down into about 9% who are “extremely or very likely” and about 33% who are “somewhat likely” to use DeFi under a clearer legal framework.

Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo.

Additionally, the survey revealed that out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it.

Related: Fed’s First Rate Cut of 2025 Lifts DeFi: Ondo, Hyperliquid, and Uniswap Stand Out

Interestingly, four out of every ten Americans think that DeFi could help solve the problem of high fees often charged by regular banks and financial companies.

The survey points out that confidence in traditional financial institutions is getting weaker, with widespread skepticism about their ability to serve the average person. For instance, only 49% of US citizens feel the current US financial system meets their needs, and a mere 25% believe it’s structured to benefit ordinary people. 

This widespread distrust seems to be reflected in public confidence as well. Less than half of Americans have “complete” or “a lot of trust” in either large national banks (40%) or regional banks (43%). Additionally, just 23% of the population thinks banks charge reasonable fees.

Regulation may be the key to mass DeFi use

The findings suggest many Americans aren’t opposed to DeFi per se and just want legal protections, definitions, and consumer safeguards. Laws in place could be the switch that turns curiosity into adoption.

Still, with clearer rules comes both opportunity and responsibility. This means that if regulation gives DeFi platforms more legitimacy, users may flock to them, but platforms will also face compliance, reporting, and oversight challenges.

The low trust in traditional finance and growing awareness of DeFi are likely intertwined. As more people learn about DeFi and if regulations are implemented to make it safer, adoption could accelerate, particularly among younger, more tech-savvy demographics.

Plus, clearer rules could boost potential investments, as more money would pour into new DeFi companies and projects. Generally speaking, when there’s less legal risk, more money could flow into the industry, which would lead to better technology, security, and user-friendly products.

Related: DeFi Tops Crypto Sectors With 44.6% YTD Gains as RWAs and Stablecoins Follow Close

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/americans-defi-adoption-survey-regulation/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
