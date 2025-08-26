AMPERS&ONE Preview Opening Act Slot, Events On P1Harmony U.S. Tour

AMPERS&ONE Courtesy of FNC ENTERTAINMENT

Just after AMPERS&ONE released the biggest album to date with LOUD & PROUD, the quickly rising K-pop boy band is now gearing up for the biggest stages of their career as well.

The rookie septet will play as the opening act for all of the U.S. dates on P1Harmony’s upcoming ‘P1ustage H: MOST WANTED’ World Tour when it kicks off at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 27, 2025.

The news was announced by FNC Entertainment, the label for both boy bands, in a rare opportunity for U.S. fans to see the two label mates in one show. While most K-pop concerts do not have opening acts, the move is savvy in FNC, utilizing the synergy that tends to come with the K-pop artists under the same company that have natural points of connection and overlap. Despite more than three years between their debuts, P1Harmony bringing along their little brother band for their first arena shows in the States makes the occasion that much more special.

Following Newark, the seven-member group will perform ahead of their senior labelmates in Fairfax, Virginia, and Fort Worth, Texas, followed by Duluth, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Oakland all marking one of K-pop’s most buzzy tours of the year.

The opportunity follows AMPERS&ONE’s career-highs with their third EP, LOUD & PROUD, which sold over 100,000 copies in its first week and pushed the group into new visibility on both charts and streaming platforms. Meanwhile, the music video for the EP’s main single, “That’s That,” also surpassed 11 million views on YouTube.

Earlier this year, the group visited America during the ‘My First _’ in North America Tour that included an ambitious 19 dates across large and smaller cities in North America where the group introduced themselves to audiences with their K-pop tracks and covers of songs by the likes of Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, BTS, Stray Kids and more.

Now, with a major arena tour slot secured, AMPERS&ONE is determined to raise their game even higher and make their impact that much louder.

“At first, I was really surprised but also super excited,” leader Kamden shares of hearing the news. “Since it’s our company seniors’ tour, I felt an even stronger desire to do well. All of us have been practicing really hard together because we want to give our very best.”

The group says they are currently finalizing their opening setlist, with Brian adding, “We’ve been talking a lot among ourselves about, ‘How can we make this the most fun for our fans?’ So please look forward to it.” Jiho echoed the sentiment, explaining that while their stage time may be brief, it will be impactful. “Getting the chance to step onto a bigger stage has definitely sharpened our mindset,” the singer says. “The opening might feel short, but we prepared songs that can show our distinctive qualities as well as skills clearly within that time. That’s why I’ve been so eager to finally get up there and perform.”

With P1Harmony gearing up for their first-ever English album, EX, dropping right ahead of the trek on September 26, 20205, and AMPERS&ONE surging with rookie momentum, the tour is shaping up as a showcase for the latest generation of FNC Entertainment’s range of talents.

“Watching P1Harmony sunbaenims [seniors] perform taught me so much,” Kyrell says of the connection between the groups. “I learned how to really enjoy the stage, how to use [my] facial expressions and how to make gestures feel natural, but what impressed me most is how each member’s individuality shines through. I also loved seeing how they interact with fans in such a fun way. Personally, I’m especially looking forward to their performances of ‘JUMP’ and ‘Back Down.’”

Beyond the concert venues, U.S. fans can also expect surprises along the way with Seugmo teasing, “We’re also preparing different events where we can interact more closely with our fans outside of the stage.” While also gaining new inspiration for new music. “Touring gives us so many new experiences and sometimes those moments spark inspiration,” Mackiah shares. “During breaks, I also listen to different artists’ music and jot down keywords or phrases whenever something inspires me — it’s a way I keep track of creative ideas.”

Overall, this opportunity for AMPERS&ONE is more than an opening gig but a statement to step into the spotlight the new wave of top K-pop talent and show further thank their growing fanbase, affectionately named ANDEAR.

“I feel grateful for everything, but especially to ANDEAR, who always care for us and cheer us on,” Siyoon reflects. “We’ve come this far thanks to them. We’ll continue to work even harder so AMPERS&ONE can grow and rise to another level.” Meanwhile, Kamden closes saying, “This time, we’ll be showing ANDEAR sides of AMPERS&ONE that we haven’t revealed before. Please look forward to it!”

P1Harmony P1ustage H: MOST WANTED World Tour Dates (With Opening Act AMPERS&ONE)

September 27 – Newark, New Jersey (Prudential Center)

September 29 – Fairfax, Virginia (Eaglebank Arena)

October 4 – Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena)

October 9 – Duluth, Georgia (Gas South Arena)

October 14 – Chicago, Illinois (United Center)

October 18 – Los Angeles, California (Intuit Dome)

October 21 – Oakland, California (Oakland Arena)