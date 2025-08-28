Amtrak is debuting its NextGen Acela. Here’s what you need to know

Amtrak’s NextGen Acela. Courtesy: Amtrak

Amtrak rolled out its NextGen Acela trains on Thursday, marking the next phase for the U.S.’s attempt at high-speed rail. Dubbing itself as “America’s only high-speed rail service,” the new trains will run between Washington, D.C., and Boston, with a top speed of 160 mph. It’s an extension of Amtrak’s existing Acela trains, which run through the busy Northeast corridor and operate at speeds up to 150 mph on certain sections of the route. According to Amtrak, more than 69 million passengers have traveled on Acela trains since the service began at the end of 2000. In fiscal year 2024, Amtrak said customers rode more than 3 million Acela trips, generating nearly $530 million in ticket revenue. The new trains, contracted with French manufacturer Alstom, will replace the current Acela equipment. Amtrak said the NextGen Acela trains will accommodate 27% more customers and have enhanced features like free, high-speed Wi-Fi, as well as wider seats, a tilt system that enables a smoother ride and more daily departures. At its launch, Amtrak said it will begin with five new trains, aiming to deploy all 28 by 2027.

Inside Amtrak’s NextGen Acela train. Courtesy: Amtrak

“I think America deserves high-speed rail,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at a Wednesday event with Amtrak in Washington, D.C. “This is, at 160 miles an hour, one great step in that process.” Like its predecessor, the Acela fleets offer only first class and business class seating. The rail company will operate both the older trains and newer models over the next few months as more of the NextGen trains are added. “These trains are beautiful, they are fast, they are state-of-the-art, and they are American-made,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said at the Wednesday event. “There has never been a better way to travel by train in America.” The parts for the new trains were manufactured in 29 states, with 95% produced within the U.S., Amtrak said, adding that the manufacturing generated more than 1,200 new jobs. As of 2024, Amtrak owned 16 Acela trainsets.

A rocky track record

Amtrak employees walk past the Amtrak NextGen Acela, an all-new high speed train running between Washington, DC, and Boston, prior to the train’s inaugural departure from Union Station in Washington, DC, August 27, 2025. Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images