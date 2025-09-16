Amy Lee Charts Her First Solo Hit Apart From Evanescence

2025/09/16
Amy Lee debuts “End of You,” her collaboration with Poppy and Courtney LaPlante, marking her first solo hit on several charts outside Evanescence. Evanescence, Amy Lee, Pinkpop Festival, Landgraaf, Holland, 9th June 2003. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Amy Lee established herself as one of the most talented women in rock music decades ago as the front person of the band Evanescence. The group scored its first hit more than 20 years back with “Bring Me to Life,” and the outfit has remained a fixture in hard rock ever since.

From time to time, Lee has delivered music on her own, although her focus remains with Evanescence. Lee recently joined with two other hugely successful women in hard rock on the collaborative tune “End of You,” which earns the Grammy winner her first hit on her own on multiple charts in the United Kingdom.

Amy Lee Debuts “End of You” on Four Charts

Lee debuts “End of You” on four rankings in the U.K. this week. The cut reaches the top 10 on one of them, launching at No. 10 on the Official Singles Downloads chart.

“End of You” Nearly Cracks the Top 10 on Two Other Lists

“End of You” nearly enters the top 10 on two other tallies, missing out on doing so by just a few spaces. The song starts at No. 11 on the Official Singles Sales chart and comes in at No. 14 on the Official Rock & Metal Singles tally.

Poppy and Courtney LaPlante

The tune, which is fronted by Poppy and also credits Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante, also makes it to the Official Singles chart, the ranking of the most consumed songs throughout the U.K. The tally, which blends both sales and streams in its methdology, sees “End of You” open at No. 93 this week.

Evanescence’s Past Chart Performance

It’s been well over a decade since Lee landed on the Official Singles chart as a member of Evanescence. The band debuted “What You Want” at No. 72 in September 2011, and that cut still stands as the group’s most recent win.

Evanescence has racked up four top 10s throughout the years. The band led with “Bring Me to Life,” and also reached the highest tier with “Call Me When You’re Sober,” “My Immortal,” and “Going Under,” which topped out at Nos. 4, 7, and 8, respectively.

Evanescence’s Rock No. 1s

It’s only been half a decade since Evanescence scored a win on the Official Rock & Metal Singles tally. “Wasted on You” spent one frame at No. 35 back in May 2020. The group has racked up four champions on the genre-specific tally with “Bring Me to Life,” “My Immortal,” “Lithium,” and “What You Want.”

Amy Lee Scores a Sales Smash

Lee last appeared on both the Official Singles Sales and Official Singles Downloads charts with her group earlier this year. In April, “Afterlife” debuted and spent multiple frames on the two purchase-centric tallies, and the cut even climbed into the top 40.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/16/amy-lee-charts-her-first-solo-hit-apart-from-evanescence/

