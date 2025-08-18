An address withdrew $17.08 million in WBTC and ETH within two hours and currently holds $153 million in BTC and ETH.

PANews reported on August 18 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, the address 0x4ED...bC853 withdrew 79.34 WBTC and 1,860 ETH from the exchange in the past two hours, with a total value of approximately US$17.08 million, suspected of bottom fishing.

At the time of withdrawal, the price of WBTC was $115,410 and the price of ETH was $4,262. The address currently holds approximately $153 million worth of BTC and ETH, all of which were withdrawn from exchanges within the past week.