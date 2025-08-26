An Arbitrum multisig wallet deposited another $6.91 million in ARB tokens into Coinbase Prime

PANews reported on August 26th that, according to on-chain analyst Ember, an Arbitrum multi-sig wallet deposited 13.105 million ARB (US$6.91 million) to Coinbase Prime 45 minutes ago. This wallet received 250 million ARB from the Arbitrum DAO treasury wallet 10 months ago and began transferring ARB to Coinbase Prime three months ago. A total of 38.434 million ARB (US$16.68 million) has been transferred out to date, at an average price of US$0.43.

