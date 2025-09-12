An early HYPE whale sold about 67,000 HYPEs again, and its total profit has exceeded US$57 million.

According to PANews on September 12, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the early HYPE whale address 0x7dac once again sold 67,006 HYPE (worth US$3.82 million) to cash out profits.
The whale purchased 1.26 million HYPE at an average price of $7.52 (costing $9.51 million) and received an additional 22,270 HYPE at the time of the token's genesis issuance.
Subsequently, it sold 385,513 HYPEs at an average price of $41.9 (cashing out $16.15 million), and currently still holds 900,663 HYPEs (worth $50.5 million).
The whale's total profit has now exceeded US$57 million.
