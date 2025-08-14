An institution/whale bought 33,402 ETH in the past 3 hours, and a total of about 379,000 ETH in the past 10 days.

According to PANews on August 14th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that an institution/whale created two new wallets in the past three hours and accumulated 33,402 ETH (US$158 million). In the past 10 days, they have accumulated 379,317 ETH (US$1.8 billion) from FalconX, Galaxy Digital, and BitGo.

