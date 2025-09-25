An Interview With GetBlock CEO Vasily Rudomanov

The IT veteran with 25+ years of experience in data systems shares his perspective on Web3 ecosystem development trends and blockchain's next frontier.

BitCourier sits down with Vasily Rudomanov, a software development veteran who has witnessed Web3's emergence from its earliest days. Having contributed to first-generation Web3 infrastructure companies, he now leads GetBlock, one of the sector's leading platforms. We discuss his journey from Web2 to Web3, infrastructure's role in global blockchain adoption, and the evolving relationship between AI and decentralized technologies.

Chris: Thank you for joining us, Vasily. Please introduce yourself to our readers.

Vasily Rudomanov: Thank you for having me. I'm Vasily Rudomanov, CEO of GetBlock, an RPC node provider and Web3 infrastructure platform. Over the past 25 years, I've focused on building software products across various IT segments, specializing in cloud infrastructure, cloud-native application orchestration, data storage, and networking across both Web2 and Web3 environments.

Before transitioning to Web3 full-time, I held product development and management roles at leading Web2 technology companies. Most notably, I led product development at Acronis, the Swiss IT company, where we worked on data storage solutions and cloud computing platforms. At our peak, we managed over 1,500 deployments protecting 250 petabytes of data.

Chris: We understand you're also involved in mentoring and product management education…

V.R: Education and knowledge sharing have always been central to my approach. While I hold an M.Sc. in Information Technology and an MBA - both earned summa cum laude - I believe learning never stops, and neither should teaching.

My most significant academic engagement was lecturing at the Schaffhausen Institute of Technology, now known as Constructor Institute of Technology, a Swiss non-profit university. I also founded ITKadr, a global community connecting IT mentors across disciplines from development to marketing and venture capital funding.

Mentoring both newcomers and experienced professionals remains a priority for me. It always has been.

Mastering Decentralization

Chris: Tell us about your first blockchain projects.

V.R: I've been involved with blockchain since 2011, when I first began studying Bitcoin. From Ethereum's inception in 2015, I started exploring smart contracts, on-chain oracles, and Web3 data solutions.

My Web2 background proved instrumental as I assumed senior leadership roles in blockchain-focused projects. I served as Product Lead at MarsBase, a platform for real-world asset tokenization, and Chief Product Officer at Cambrian, one of the pioneers in Solana-focused infrastructure. I also held the CPO position at Chainstack, a comprehensive blockchain infrastructure platform.

I should mention my passion for hackathons. At Chainstack, we developed Unstoppable RPC - a platform-agnostic solution for blockchain data - which won both ETHGlobal and ETHBelgrade hackathons. This year, I returned to ETHBelgrade’s hackathon as a judge.

Chris: What's the fundamental difference between your work in Web2 versus Web3?

V.R: The primary distinction lies in the nature of the data we provide to businesses. In blockchain networks, data remains surprisingly difficult to read and write - a growing pain of this nascent sector. We've only had programmable blockchains for roughly a decade, but these challenges must be addressed. This requires solving complex technical problems and, in many cases, pioneering entirely new solutions.

Additionally, Web3 product lifecycles differ significantly - from fundraising and achieving product-market fit to token releases, user base growth, and exits. Success requires finding your position within this ecosystem and embracing the controlled chaos to leverage the unique opportunities this dynamic sector provides.

Web3 fundamentally transforms software application development at its core. Beyond fintech applications, decentralized platforms—whether a "decentralized YouTube," decentralized DNS, or decentralized data storage systems—require entirely different backend architectures and developer experiences that we're still learning to navigate.

Moreover, Web3 development lacks the detailed documentation, guides, and manuals that we relied upon in Web2. Web3 compels you to become an innovator because comprehensive documentation doesn't exist, and clear development paths are rare. What emerges today may become irrelevant within two months. Success requires embracing this uncertainty.

Reconsidering GetBlock: A Top-5 Blockchain RPC Node Provider

Chris: Tell us about joining GetBlock and your initial objectives.

V.R: I joined GetBlock as Chief Product Officer in early December 2024.

For those unfamiliar, GetBlock ranks among the world's top five RPC node providers. We operate blockchain nodes - full and archive servers containing blockchain data - so our clients don't have to manage this infrastructure themselves. We handle deployment, management, and DevOps operations, allowing teams to focus on innovation and revenue generation.

Simply put, every cryptocurrency application requires blockchain connectivity to read and write data. The only method is through blockchain nodes—powerful, expensive computers synchronized with network peers. Operating these nodes presents significant challenges—some require weeks for synchronization—making it impractical for small and medium-sized teams. We manage the servers, configure them as blockchain nodes, and provide API endpoint access.

I was drawn to the team's talent density and culture, and I wanted to advance and optimize our product development processes. I've been curating this transformation as CEO since April 2025.

Chris: What milestones can you share? What directions will future transformation efforts take?

V.R: Approaching my first anniversary at GetBlock, I can point to substantial progress. We've doubled our supported blockchain networks from 50 to over 100. We completely rebuilt our technical and customer support workflows, achieving industry-leading response times and comprehensiveness. While I can't share specific figures, our operational margins have improved significantly.

We've enhanced node stability, reduced error rates, and dramatically increased connection speeds. We've expanded our server geography to two new regions—Singapore and New York—alongside our Frankfurt data center. We've established a new headquarters in Singapore, optimized our Shared and Dedicated node packages based on competitive analysis, and we're currently launching a new website.

Regarding future directions, I'm guided by holistic approach and flexibility principles. "Holistic" means supporting clients throughout their entire Web3 product development journey—from initial concept to scaling operations.

Pure infrastructure provision no longer suffices. The new GetBlock is exploring services in blockchain engineering, business development, security, strategic advisory, and beyond. We're already powering thousands of teams globally with infrastructure - why limit ourselves?

Flexibility is equally critical. In our fast-moving environment, you must adapt to client needs or remain niche. Recently, a client in automated market making required a completely custom Ethereum software client setup—software that validates Ethereum transactions.

This solution didn't exist.

Within weeks, we created a custom fork, added the necessary functionality, conducted stress testing, and delivered it to the customer. They now have exclusive market access with this configuration, providing a significant competitive advantage.

Consider another example: a top-tier blockchain security firm with an industry-leading suite of on-chain fraud detection solutions. They required customized Ethereum clients, but no infrastructure company would assist them in deploying these specialized nodes. GetBlock's R&D team not only identified the solution—we deployed dozens of dedicated nodes running these clients, once again positioning our customer miles ahead of their competition.

This exemplifies our approach. While scaling, we cannot compromise on flexibility. We must continuously listen to customers and push technological boundaries.

New Frontiers: What's Next for GetBlock and Web3?

Chris: What's the ultimate goal of this transformation?

V.R: Creating a platform capable of executing any ambitious Web3 initiative. While I avoid the overused term "ecosystem," we're building exactly that - a comprehensive ecosystem of services blockchain projects need to launch, grow, scale, and achieve mainstream adoption.

GetBlock's offering must be comprehensive. As rocket scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky said, "The Earth is the cradle of humanity, but mankind cannot stay in the cradle forever." This may sound too ambitious, but GetBlock cannot remain confined to our infrastructure origins if we want to maintain relevance.

Chris: How do you envision the Web3 infrastructure sector in five years?

V.R: We'll see increased convergence. First, genuine synergy between AI and Web3 - not the current trend of companies without product-market fit adding AI labels for marketing purposes - but truly integrated blockchain and large language model data flows within sophisticated products.

Second, convergence between Web2 and Web3 data. Oracles - one of the most promising sectors - will play a crucial role here. If we succeed, there won't be "dApps"—we'll simply call them "apps." That's how mainstream adoption occurs.

Currently, GetBlock is developing a comprehensive platform designed for institutional fintech requirements - essentially a Bloomberg Terminal for DeFi. This system processes thousands of data inputs to characterize yield opportunities, employs AI-driven tracking across more than 100 blockchain networks, and provides portfolio rebalancing capabilities. This represents how genuine technological convergence becomes reality, powered by GetBlock's infrastructure expertise.

Chris: What advice would you give to the next generation entering Web3?

V.R: Think broadly and ambitiously. When in doubt, zoom out. Focus on major trends, significant disruptions, and far-reaching developments. Don't waste your prime years chasing noise or jumping between speculative opportunities. And never ever stop learning!

