Analysis: After ASTER broke through $1.2, KOL and media investors have made a total profit of 84 times

PANews reported on September 20th that crypto influencer AB Kuai.Dong posted on the X platform that Aster had just broken through $1.2. According to previous research, the project's influencer and media investors have seen a total floating profit of 84 times. If only the 30% unlocked at the opening is counted, the profit is 25 times. Among them, the highest-ranking influencer, who invested $50,000, has already earned $1.26 million from unlocking funds through ASTER. His current floating profit on his $50,000 investment is $4.2 million, a full 84 times.