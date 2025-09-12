Analysis: Bitcoin's historic September drop may have been priced in by the market

By: PANews
2025/09/12 19:45
PANews reported on September 12th that CoinDesk reported that historical data suggests Bitcoin may have bottomed out on September 1, 2025, with a low of approximately $107,000 on the first day of the month. Since July 2024, Bitcoin has typically reached its monthly low within the first 10 days of each month. February, June, and August 2025 were exceptions, with the lows occurring later, but the market also experienced a correction in the first 10 days before resuming its trend. This may be related to institutional portfolio rebalancing and the concentration of key macroeconomic events at the beginning of the month. Oliver Knight, Deputy Editor of Data and Tokens at CoinDesk, stated that the expiration of multiple futures and options markets at the end of each month or the beginning of the next month could cause short-term volatility and subdued trading activity as traders roll over or reposition. While historical performance is no guarantee of future performance, the fourth quarter has historically been Bitcoin's strongest period, with an average return of 85%. October was particularly strong, with only two months of declines since 2013.

