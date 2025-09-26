Analysis: Changes in core indicators such as Bitcoin may trigger sharp market fluctuations, and the market may be approaching the trigger point of a new round of trends

PANews reported on September 26 that Matrixport's latest investment research pointed out that the financing costs, leverage ratios and trading volumes of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana released signals inconsistent with price trends, indicating that the market structure is fragile but also hinting at potential trading opportunities.
Currently, multiple key on-chain levels and derivative indicators are converging to a region that has historically triggered significant volatility, suggesting the market may be nearing the trigger point for a new trend. Bitcoin is approaching the converging apex of a symmetrical triangle formation, a pattern that has historically triggered rapid breakouts. The price may be moving closer to the key technical level of $110,000. Furthermore, the options market has seen early positioning. With structural risks rising amidst high leverage, volatility this year may erupt earlier than in previous years.