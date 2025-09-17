Analysis Company Shares Key Levels for Bitcoin (BTC) Price! What Could Be the Bottom and Top?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 14:58
RealLink
REAL$0.06378-0.09%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,026.34-0.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0872-1.29%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017166-0.63%

Cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal has published a comprehensive analysis that evaluates Bitcoin’s market cycles from a multi-layered value perspective.

The company aims to help investors better understand market regimes by integrating more than 12 on-chain valuation models.

According to the report, Bitcoin’s key economic price levels include the Realized Price at $53,300, the Real Market Average at $78,700, and the Active Realized Price at $85,500. Looking at investor groups, the cost floor for short-term investors is calculated as $110,800, while the cost floor for long-term investors is calculated as $36,500.

According to the company, the Alpha Price (Fair Value) is at $169,400, the CVDD model is at $41,900, and the Alpha CVDD, which signals cycle tops, is at $239,800. Furthermore, the long-term support point, known as the Thermo Price, is at $4,300.

Among other indicators, the historical average price stands out as $16,800, the Delta Price as $36,500, and the Peak Price as $586,800, which set the peaks in the past.

Alphractal notes that investors should pay particular attention to intersections between the spot price and investor cost floors (STH, LTH, active, and general investor prices). According to the company, such intersections generally signal trend reversals, while prices approaching the CVDD or Thermo levels have historically indicated strong buying zones.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-company-shares-key-levels-for-bitcoin-btc-price-what-could-be-the-bottom-and-top/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to announce a new agreement on digital assets, with a focus on stablecoins, following high-level talks between senior officials and major industry players.
Major
MAJOR$0.16264+0.10%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 00:49
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,976.11-0.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005111-3.32%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005111-3.32%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2578-0.38%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Share

Trending News

More

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review

Record instroom Bitcoin-ETF’s – richting $120.000?