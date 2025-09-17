Analysis Company Shares Key Levels for Bitcoin (BTC) Price! What Could Be the Bottom and Top?

Cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal has published a comprehensive analysis that evaluates Bitcoin’s market cycles from a multi-layered value perspective.

The company aims to help investors better understand market regimes by integrating more than 12 on-chain valuation models.

According to the report, Bitcoin’s key economic price levels include the Realized Price at $53,300, the Real Market Average at $78,700, and the Active Realized Price at $85,500. Looking at investor groups, the cost floor for short-term investors is calculated as $110,800, while the cost floor for long-term investors is calculated as $36,500.

According to the company, the Alpha Price (Fair Value) is at $169,400, the CVDD model is at $41,900, and the Alpha CVDD, which signals cycle tops, is at $239,800. Furthermore, the long-term support point, known as the Thermo Price, is at $4,300.

Among other indicators, the historical average price stands out as $16,800, the Delta Price as $36,500, and the Peak Price as $586,800, which set the peaks in the past.

Alphractal notes that investors should pay particular attention to intersections between the spot price and investor cost floors (STH, LTH, active, and general investor prices). According to the company, such intersections generally signal trend reversals, while prices approaching the CVDD or Thermo levels have historically indicated strong buying zones.

*This is not investment advice.

