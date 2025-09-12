Analysis Firm Announces: "Popular Altcoin Rises from the Ashes of 2021 Bull Run! Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!"

By: Coinstats
2025/09/12 23:07
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.00061+7.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.1312+4.04%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003227+31.71%
MAY
MAY$0.04447+3.13%
SOON
SOON$0.3405-3.45%
Cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal has stated that Decentraland (MANA) may soon gain traction and begin an upward trend.

Continue Reading: Analysis Firm Announces: "Popular Altcoin Rises from the Ashes of 2021 Bull Run! Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!"

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.04446+3.10%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.35909+8.92%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10642+18.75%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2102+2.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share
Tether announces USAT stablecoin for America

Tether announces USAT stablecoin for America

Tether is rolling out a new stablecoin called USAT, which is designed for American institutions and residents. The company also named Bo Hines the new chief executive of its US arm. Tether’s USDT was once tagged as the cryptocurrency most preferred by criminals. After pro-crypto President Trump returned to the Oval, the firm now casts […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.99+2.46%
Propy
PRO$0.7203+3.52%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00623-0.79%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:21
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Tether announces USAT stablecoin for America

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Chainlink, UBS, and DigiFT Launch Tokenized Fund Pilot