Analysis: If the price is estimated at $0.36, the public offering participants of WLFI at $0.015 can earn 4.8 times the profit.

PANews reported on August 23rd that according to analysis by crypto KOL AB Kuai.Dong, WLFI's pre-market contract is currently trading around $0.36, corresponding to a total market capitalization of $36.4 billion. If the official rule of unlocking only 20% of public offering investor shares at the opening is followed, and the price of $0.36 is used as an estimate, the following is true:

Participants who invested $0.015 could earn 4.8 times their opening bid, with a total floating profit of 24 times their stake.

Participants with a $0.05 stake could earn 1.44 times their opening bid, with a total floating profit of 7.2 times their stake.