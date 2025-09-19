Analysis: Macroeconomic factors help Bitcoin continue to rise, while inflation remains the core risk

PANews reported on September 19th that a Matrixport investment research report indicated that the US economy is resilient. Narrowing credit spreads are reducing corporate refinancing costs, driving the application of artificial intelligence to improve operational efficiency, and providing support for risky assets. Historical data shows that narrowing credit spreads often accompany strong stock markets and Bitcoin, increasing the likelihood that the current Bitcoin rally will continue. However, inflation remains a core risk. Models predict that the inflation rate will fall below 2.0% in the future, which differs from market consensus. Falling energy prices and lower housing costs may reduce the likelihood of prolonged high inflation. Although the drivers of Bitcoin's next rally remain unclear, a new round of upward momentum is gradually building. PANews reported on September 19th that a Matrixport investment research report indicated that the US economy is resilient. Narrowing credit spreads are reducing corporate refinancing costs, driving the application of artificial intelligence to improve operational efficiency, and providing support for risky assets. Historical data shows that narrowing credit spreads often accompany strong stock markets and Bitcoin, increasing the likelihood that the current Bitcoin rally will continue. However, inflation remains a core risk. Models predict that the inflation rate will fall below 2.0% in the future, which differs from market consensus. Falling energy prices and lower housing costs may reduce the likelihood of prolonged high inflation. Although the drivers of Bitcoin's next rally remain unclear, a new round of upward momentum is gradually building.