Analysis: The current crypto market is unclear and lacks confidence. The market is focusing on Thursday's CPI data.

PANews reported on September 8 that QCP Capital, a crypto investment institution in Singapore, published an analysis saying that stock market futures continued to rise, despite the non-farm payroll data last Friday falling short of expectations, and the momentum of job growth had already shown signs of fatigue in June, ending the 53-month growth record at that time. At the same time, the 2-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to its lowest point of the year as the market expected the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 72 basis points this year. However, the risk appetite stimulated by the expectation of a rate cut has not been transmitted to the cryptocurrency market. The stock market has rebounded, gold has hit a new high, but cryptocurrencies have moved independently and performed flatly. The market may regard its sideways consolidation as bearish, and the risk reversal indicator shows an increase in demand for put options expiring in September. But some people believe that this reflects the resilience of cryptocurrencies. For example, Bitcoin remained above $110,000 after being excluded from the S&P 500 by Strategy, and Ethereum remained at $4,250 after five consecutive days of capital outflow from the spot ETF.

QCP Capital believes that the crypto market's lack of direction and confidence may be due to the market's cautious attitude towards Thursday's US inflation report, resulting in high short-term implied volatility. If the CPI rises higher than expected by 0.3%, the Fed's path to rate cuts may be complicated. However, considering the tariff factor, the market will not be too surprised. Even if the tariff policy causes a temporary surge in the data, judging by the current economic situation, the Trump administration is unlikely to further escalate trade frictions. Therefore, unless this week's data triggers an overreaction, the crypto market will remain strongly supported in the absence of major catalysts.