Analysis: The current crypto market is unclear and lacks confidence. The market is focusing on Thursday's CPI data.

By: PANews
2025/09/08 19:50
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.36+0.81%
Union
U$0.01018-6.08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.641+2.18%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008532-13.39%
MAY
MAY$0.04143-0.16%

PANews reported on September 8 that QCP Capital, a crypto investment institution in Singapore, published an analysis saying that stock market futures continued to rise, despite the non-farm payroll data last Friday falling short of expectations, and the momentum of job growth had already shown signs of fatigue in June, ending the 53-month growth record at that time. At the same time, the 2-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to its lowest point of the year as the market expected the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 72 basis points this year. However, the risk appetite stimulated by the expectation of a rate cut has not been transmitted to the cryptocurrency market. The stock market has rebounded, gold has hit a new high, but cryptocurrencies have moved independently and performed flatly. The market may regard its sideways consolidation as bearish, and the risk reversal indicator shows an increase in demand for put options expiring in September. But some people believe that this reflects the resilience of cryptocurrencies. For example, Bitcoin remained above $110,000 after being excluded from the S&P 500 by Strategy, and Ethereum remained at $4,250 after five consecutive days of capital outflow from the spot ETF.

QCP Capital believes that the crypto market's lack of direction and confidence may be due to the market's cautious attitude towards Thursday's US inflation report, resulting in high short-term implied volatility. If the CPI rises higher than expected by 0.3%, the Fed's path to rate cuts may be complicated. However, considering the tariff factor, the market will not be too surprised. Even if the tariff policy causes a temporary surge in the data, judging by the current economic situation, the Trump administration is unlikely to further escalate trade frictions. Therefore, unless this week's data triggers an overreaction, the crypto market will remain strongly supported in the absence of major catalysts.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$17.86+16.85%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.57+8.84%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004754+0.78%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135075+4.13%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger

CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger

The post CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News CoinShares is set to move its listing to a U.S. exchange through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Vine Hill Capital and a new entity, Odysseus Holdings. The deal values CoinShares at $1.2 billion. Shareholders of CoinShares may hold up to 91.6% of the merged company. A $50 million private placement is also …
Union
U$0.01012-6.55%
Vine Coin
VINE$0.06766+4.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1217+2.96%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/08 20:47
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

CoinShares to Go Public in U.S. via $1.2B SPAC Merger

Venezuela: USDT becomes the daily currency amid inflation and the collapse of the bolívar

Token unlocks this week: Aptos (APT) and CHEEL headline $513M release schedule