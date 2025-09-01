Analysis: The current trend may continue to pull back. Although interest rate cuts are good for the crypto market, they are often accompanied by volatility.

PANews reported on September 1st that according to Matrixport analysis, Bitcoin prices have fallen back into the critical range of $106,000-108,000. The latest "Matrix on Target" report notes that seasonal weakness has been evident since late July, and that periodic pressure is accumulating, suggesting a potential further correction in the current trend. With US employment data expected to be released this week, Bitcoin is at a technical juncture. Further price declines could surprise the market, but the risks are not negligible. Historical data shows that while interest rate cuts are positive for the crypto market, they are often accompanied by volatility.

