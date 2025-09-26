Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Guthix analysis, Aster Exchange hard-coded the XPL contract index price to $1 and set the mark price cap at $1.22. After the price cap was removed, the XPL price instantly soared to $4, while prices on other platforms remained stable.
Previously, the official said that the incident was due to serious negligence of the exchange operator, not a security vulnerability or attack. A comprehensive review has been launched and compensation has been promised to affected users. User funds are safe.
